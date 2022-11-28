Covid-19

COVID-19

Prague Christmas market returns after Covid-19 but with fewer lights

A general view of the illuminated Old Town Square with a Christmas tree and closed Christmas market in Prague, Czech Republic, 29 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
By Reuters
28 Nov 2022
0

PRAGUE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Thousands of people poured into Prague's medieval Old Town Square at the weekend for the lighting of a 25-metre (80-foot) Christmas tree and the reopening of the annual market after a two-year Covid-19 shutdown, but the energy crisis meant fewer lights than usual.

The market, which is popular with Czechs and foreign tourists alike thanks to its mulled wine, sausages, sweets and gifts, was set up with more energy-efficient bulbs to both save money and send a seasonal message of energy efficiency.

“We have decided to cut back on the numbers of illuminated ornaments in the streets and we use the most modern LED lighting, and that is true for the Christmas tree as well,” said Prague City Council member Jan Chabr.

The city has decided to not turn the lights on all day long as in the past but only from 4 p.m. until midnight.

“We don’t want to take away from people the festive atmosphere of Christmas and New Year … but we are aware that energy should not be wasted.”

Ivo Midrla, running a stand selling mead and fried potato chips, said the two coronavirus years made a big dent in his business.

“We are glad we are making business,” he said. “But it will certainly not make up for the two years.”

(Reporting by Jiri Skacel; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Conor Humphries)

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.