CYCLE OF ILLNESS OP-ED
Air pollution by oil giants is trapping impoverished communities into generations of injustice
The ‘just transition’ cannot only focus on how the new green world caters for those affected by the energy transition – it must also see to those who have to live with the legacy of the old polluted world. Communities such as those in South Africa’s South Durban Basin are trapped in a cycle of poverty and illness imposed by the oil giants.
South Durban, home to more than 250,000 people, has historically been a high pollution zone in South Africa. Despite the gradual reduction in traditional pollutants such as sulphur dioxide, others such as particulate matter and oxides of nitrogen continue to be elevated in the community.
Typical of many such communities, established to serve as a labour pool to nearby industry, residents are at the margins of vulnerability as large numbers of people in these communities are unemployed or in low-income occupations.
South Durban represents an example seen globally – and sharply exposed during the Covid-19 pandemic – of when multiple vectors of inequity and injustice converge into a perfect storm that influences health and further fuels a downward spiral of communities. The evidence for the social determinants of ill-health is convincing. Social determinants drive nutrition, education and residence. Residence, as seen in South Durban, the Vaal Triangle or the Highveld, is additionally a key determinant of exposure to pollutants.
The evidence for adverse health outcomes and air pollution is well established. South Durban communities have contributed living case studies for this evidence base: researchers have documented pollutant-related impacts on acute lung outcomes, including symptoms, lung function and emergency health service use.
Of concern is the evidence for neurocognitive effects related to exposure to pollutants such as metals and the polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons: evidence is seen in children of loss in intelligence quotient (IQ) points, learning ability, attention span and concentration. Unfortunately, many of these outcomes are subtle at a population level, but potentially substantial at an individual level.
The findings that pollutant-related effects may begin their impacts on health in utero implies that the newborn is already disadvantaged at the time of birth. The adverse effect of pollutants on the organ development stage of the growing foetus, particularly on lungs, heart and brain, results in a child being born already compromised.
Read in Daily Maverick: “‘There’s no belief people will benefit’ — Mpumalanga mining communities’ deep mistrust of just transition”
The work on infant lung function and neurocognitive assessments in newborns, followed up through later childhood, provides the evidence that those affected in the uterus before birth follow a different trajectory as they age, and these may then become the precursors of diseases in adulthood. Evidence that pollutants may have an epigenetic impact (changing of the genetic structure resulting in increased risk for an adverse outcome) in utero through to early childhood is increasing.
These epidemiological studies on air pollution and health outcomes indicate that effects are felt across a generation. The exposures experienced during pregnancy and consequences in the newborn and in early childhood compromises that child’s ability to achieve their full potential at school or in employment.
Coupled with the other social determinants, these youngsters can become trapped in the pollutant-poverty paradigm, preparing their communities for the next generation of similarly trapped young people.
Research is emerging that a relationship exists between social determinants and air pollution, and the modification of health effects arising from dual exposure to these risk factors. This implies that the combined effects of exposure to these risk factors are greater than exposure to these factors individually.
The Covid-19 pandemic provided a clear example of this, and because the outcomes were easily measurable (severe Covid-19 disease and Covid-19 deaths), and comparable (poorer, marginalised communities vs well-resourced ones), there was a vocal response with the media, non-governmental organisations and activists pressuring the government to act.
Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations
However, this is less obvious with environmentally related outcomes where exposures of the parents affect the health of children in subtle but disabling contexts, which, combined with the vested economic interests of corporates and the state results in a less-vocal response.
Read in Daily Maverick: “Stop oil and gas exploration madness, SA scientists urge government”
The emerging civil society voice on the climate crisis, government responses and the soundbites of multinational corporations have not yet translated into climate action that materially improves the social and health conditions of the historically pollutant-affected communities.
South Africa’s Presidential Climate Commission has made “the just transition” its slogan. However, the “just transition” cannot focus only on how the new green world caters for those affected by the energy transition, but must also include those who have to live with the legacy of the old polluted world.
That legacy will pervade for at least two generations, not just in terms of economic/job losses in these communities, but prevailing environmental contamination and persistent emissions from pollutant stores such as soil and water. DM
Professor Rajen Naidoo is the Head of Discipline: Occupational and Environmental Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Top Reads This Hour
The Great Bank Heist – former mayor and municipal manager arrested in connection with VBS looting spree
B(l)ooming ecological crime ravaging SA exposed after three Saudi Arabians caught stealing 1.6m seeds and flora
TOP READS IN SECTION
The Great Bank Heist – former mayor and municipal manager arrested in connection with VBS looting spree
Just six days after his arrest, Janusz Waluś revealed his collaborators – here's what happened
SPONSORED CONTENT
One company is shaking up the solar industry with their “best quality at best price guarantee” paired with financing options.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary
We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.
More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.
If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet