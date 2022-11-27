The report was conducted with data science company Brainnwave and tracked more than half a million auction transactions over the past decade. Choppy markets have bolstered demand for rare whiskies as alternative investments, the FT cited Noble as saying. Sales at investment firm Elite Wine & Whisky highlight that trend.

Elite saw demand spike after the UK’s “mini-budget” in September roiled markets, and its turnover has risen 70% so far this year to £17 million, the newspaper reported.

Scotch made up three-quarters of Scottish food and drink exports last year and more than a fifth of all UK food and drink shipments, the FT said, citing the Scotch Whisky Association.