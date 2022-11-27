Business Maverick
Scotch Whisky Prices Jump as Investors Seek Haven, FT Says
The value of rare Scotch whiskies has climbed by more than a fifth this year as younger investors sought tangible assets amid volatile financial markets, the Financial Times reported.
The report was conducted with data science company Brainnwave and tracked more than half a million auction transactions over the past decade. Choppy markets have bolstered demand for rare whiskies as alternative investments, the FT cited Noble as saying. Sales at investment firm Elite Wine & Whisky highlight that trend.
Elite saw demand spike after the UK’s “mini-budget” in September roiled markets, and its turnover has risen 70% so far this year to £17 million, the newspaper reported.
Scotch made up three-quarters of Scottish food and drink exports last year and more than a fifth of all UK food and drink shipments, the FT said, citing the Scotch Whisky Association.
