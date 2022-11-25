Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 47 of 2022

Catherine, Princess of Wales and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa share a toast during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace during the State Visit to the UK by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010. (Photo by Aaron Chown - Pool /Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
25 Nov 2022
Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) as they meet at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 23 November 2022. South African President Ramaphosa is on a two day state visit to Britain. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
(L-R) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Britain’s King Charles III, Camila Queen Consort, Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales during a welcoming ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, 22 November 2022. South African President Ramaphosa is on a two day state visit to Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at 10 Downing Street to meet Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (not pictured) in London, Britain, 23 November 2022. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R) during his meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 23 November 2022.  EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN / POOL
U.S. President Joe Biden pardons Chocolate, the National Thanksgiving Turkey, as he is joined by the 2022 National Turkey Federation Chairman Ronnie Parker on the South Lawn of the White House November 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Chocolate, and the alternate, Chip, were raised at Circle S. Ranch, outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, and will reside on the campus of North Carolina State University following today’s ceremony. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Revelers take part in the 96th-annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. The annual Macy’s parade includes 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, and 12 marching bands. Organizers expected more than 2.5 million spectators to come out for it. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Women, with wings and butterfly painting alluding to freedom, participate in a march to raise their voices against violence against women as part of the celebration of ’25N’, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Caracas, Venezuela, 25 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez
Turkish police block and detain protesters as they try to walk during a rally on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Istanbul, Turkey, 25 November 2022. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
Members of feminist activist group, Femen protest on a boat on the Spree river marking International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Berlin, Germany, 25 November 2022 EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Demonstrators hold images of trans individuals killed by gun violence in remembrance of their lives on November 20, 2022 in New York City. Although planned in advance, this event coincides with a mass shooting in Colorado at a bar designated as a safe place for the LGBTQIA+ community. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)
A memorial is seen at the site of a fatal shooting in a Walmart on November 23, 2022 in Chesapeake, Virginia; six people were killed, including the suspected gunman. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Israeli ultra-orthodox Jews take part in the funeral of 16-year-old Aryeh Shechopek, who was killed in an explosion at a bus stop at the entrance of Jerusalem, Israel, 23 November 2022. According to Israeli police, at least 14 people were injured in two explosions at two bus stops at the Givat Shaul Junction and near Ramot Junction in Jerusalem. Israel Police forces rushed to both scenes, collecting evidence and testimonials, and taking action to locate possible suspects. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Israeli ultra-orthodox Jews take part in the funeral of 16-year-old Aryeh Shechopek, who was killed in an explosion at a bus stop at the entrance of Jerusalem, Israel, 23 November 2022. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
People perform Friday Prayers near a makeshift shelter at a village affected by the 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Cianjur, Indonesia, 25 November 2022. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB), at least 272 people were killed after 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit southwest of Cianjur, West Java on 21 November 2022. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Villagers stay outside of shelters as they flee their home that were affected by the 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Cianjur, Indonesia, 25 November 2022.  EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
A villager carries her child as she walks past a collapsed house affected by the 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Cianjur, Indonesia, 25 November 2022. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM
Indonesian policemen and rescue personnel evacuate the body of a victim from a landslide caused by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake, in Cianjur, Indonesia, 22 November 2022. The earthquake hit the southwest of the Cianjur District in West Java Province has left at least 103 people dead, according to the Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Authority. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
A mother and child walk along a COVID-19 test site in Beijing, China, 22 November 2022. Beijing has shut down shopping malls, parks and museums after recording high number of COVID-19 cases with three deaths recorded from 20 November to 21 November. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
A mother and child cross a river in Beijing, China, 22 November 2022. Beijing has shut shopping malls, parks and museums after recording a high number of COVID-19 cases with three deaths recorded from 20 November to 21 November. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
People help an injured woman after the police used tear gas to disperse a riot in the surroundings of the city’s Santa Ana cemetery, where the kuduro musician known as ‘Nagrelha’ was to be buried, near Luanda, Angola, 22 November 2022. Gelson Caio Manuel Mendes, better known as ‘Nagrelha’, the most famous singer in the kuduro musical style, died in Luanda, of lung cancer, according to the Complexo Hospitalar de Doencas Cardiovasculares Dom Alexandre do Nascimento, where he was being cared for. He was 36. EPA-EFE/AMPE ROGERIO PORTUGAL OUT
People protect themselves after the police used tear gas to disperse a riot in the surroundings of the city’s Santa Ana cemetery, where the kuduro musician known as ‘Nagrelha’ was to be buried, near Luanda, Angola, 22 November 2022. EPA-EFE/AMPE ROGERIO PORTUGAL OUT
The police force intervenes during the procession in honor of the kuduro musician known as ‘Nagrelha’ on the outskirts of the Santa Ana cemetery in the city, near Luanda, Angola, 22 November 2022. EPA-EFE/AMPE ROGERIO PORTUGAL OUT
Russian opposition leader, former Moscow’s municipal deputy Ilya Yashin stands in a defendants’ glass cage prior to a hearing at the Meshchansky district court in Moscow, Russia, 23 November 2022. The court started consideration of the criminal case against Yashin who is accused of spreading fake information about the Russian army. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
A ceremony marking the return of ancient Indigenous rock carvings to Tasmania’s west coast after they were cut and removed for museum display more than 60 years ago at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery collections and research facility in Hobart, Australia, 23 November 2022. EPA-EFE/ETHAN JAMES
A man (R) looks at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) activists, with body-painted as pythons, sitting inside mock bloody Louis Vuitton handbag outside Louis Vuitton store in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 23 November 2022. ‘PETA investigation into Indonesian farms that supply snakeskin to Louis Vuitton, revealing workers bashing snakes in the head with hammers, suspending them in the air, pumping them full of water and cutting off their skin, likely while they are still conscious’, according to PETA statement. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
The SKYLA-V2 drone taxi, made by South Korea’s Voltline, flies at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport’ demonstration event of Urban Air Mobility (UAM), on Kimpo-city in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, 23 November 2022. The drone taxi is expected to be commercialization in 2025. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN DM/ ML
