Adobe Acrobat Sign, Microsoft’s preferred e-signature solution, has emerged as the global leader in secure digital documents. Organisations can accelerate digital transformation and easily add e-signature capabilities via Power Automate integrations. Through these advances, they continue to give their joint customers the most modern work experience, centred on technology that enhances teamwork, collaboration, and efficiency.

Boost Efficiency with Microsoft Power Automate and Power Apps

The Microsoft Power Platform produces this frictionless experience by connecting to the cloud services and data sources that your company is already using (SharePoint, Excel, Office 365, Dynamics 365, etc). Quickly build feature-rich custom applications or multi-step workflows using intuitive visual tools. Repetitive tasks can be automated without the need for complex API coding.

These kinds of advances in functionality are just one of the reasons that organisations migrate to Acrobat Sign. A German advertising agency has plans to take advantage of many Acrobat Sign features, including user groups, recipient groups, and customisable branding. But it was out-of-the-box integrations, available for no extra fees, in Acrobat Sign that won the company over. “For us, integration with Microsoft Teams and Salesforce was important,” says one spokesperson. “Adobe Acrobat Sign offers us both.”

Acrobat Sign streamlines custom application development and automates end-to-end workflows efficiently and securely. Let Dax Data demonstrate how easily Acrobat Sign assimilates with third-party applications like Salesforce.

Many other customers agree, including Daniel Battaia, senior digital project manager at manufacturer Saint-Gobain, stating, “I am convinced that the ease with which it integrates with other solutions is one of Acrobat Sign’s great strengths.” By taking advantage of the free integrations, companies can streamline digital workflows by allowing staff to work with e-signatures from within their most-used apps instead of switching back and forth.

Acrobat Sign is a natural contributor in the Power Automate – Power Apps ecosystem because the nature of signature processes usually involves the preparation and review of the agreement prior to the signature, notification and archival of the document after the agreement is signed. Using Acrobat Sign, Power Automate reduces IT development and maintenance costs, whilst allowing you to create custom end-to-end workflows.

Easily automate with pre-built templates

Power Automate allows users to automate hundreds of business processes to handle field service requests, sales and employee contracts and IT requests – faster and more efficiently.

The Acrobat Sign Power Automate connector offers more than 30 prebuilt templates, making it easy to add digital approvals and signatures to your workflows. These enable professionals to obtain signatures in a new file in Microsoft SharePoint, save a completed agreement to a SharePoint library, or obtain form field data from a completed agreement. You can view the use case of the process of contract management with Acrobat Sign, SharePoint and Power Automate below:

Create more value from your existing investments by generating automated document collaboration, e-signature, and approval workflows into your custom business applications. Acrobat Sign can help organisations realise a massive 420% ROI and is on average 28 times faster than paper-based processes, according to a Forrester study. Deliver these exceptional digital experiences with Acrobat Sign, Microsoft’s preferred e-signature solution, integrated into your favourite Microsoft applications.

Dax Data is running a Proof of Value programme designed to help you evaluate the effectiveness of Acrobat Sign in your organisation – contact [email protected] or https://www.daxdata.co.za/adobe-sign/ to get the process started. DM