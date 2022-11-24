The documentary showcases the uniqueness of the Fund and how it has, over the past two and half years, prioritised the most urgent, to the most vulnerable as it conducted its work.

Having mobilised and disbursed R3.33 billion in donor funding as at 21 October 2022, part of the Fund’s remarkable story is its commitment to good governance, efficient service delivery and the deployment of its efforts to those who needed it the most.

The documentary highlights some of the extraordinary things that happened when a multi-sectoral approach to the pandemic was developed, and when structures and mechanisms were put in place that allowed government, business and civil society to work in common cause with one another in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Solidarity Fund’s story will be told through a 48 minute documentary titled, “The most urgent to the most vulnerable,” from Saturday 26 November 2022. It will air on M-Net between 09h00 and 10h00.

The documentary, a reflection of South Africa’s response and achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, is told through the eyes of the Fund, its beneficiaries, partners, donors and staff.

It will also be available to audiences on Mzansi Magic, Newzrooom Afrika and SABC 2 on Saturday 26 November and Discovery Family, Investigation Discovery, NatGeo and SABC 3 on Sunday 27 November and will be available on the Fund’s YouTube channel – The Solidarity Fund.

The funds mobilised from ordinary South Africans, government and corporate entities, have supported projects in the areas of health support, humanitarian response and behaviour change.

As the Fund approaches the end of its scaling down process, there is a need to tell the story of how the country came together and acted in solidarity, to fight and respond rapidly to the pandemic. There is a need to highlight what is possible when common interest prevails and guides all that is being done.

The process of creating the documentary began with gathering insights into a variety of people and scenarios: from the factories making the ventilators; to the academic scientists working in testing; from food relief to paramedics; from rural loud-hailers used to bring information to isolated communities to augmenting and supporting the national vaccine rollout programme. Through this, a unique portrait of the country emerged – an inspiring depiction of its efforts to work together through what were extremely challenging and unpredictable circumstances.

The documentary, made possible by the generous support of Anglo American and Sibanye-Stillwater, reflects the work in the framework of the Fund’s guiding principle of supporting ‘the most urgent to the most vulnerable’, while simultaneously contextualising the universal experience of average South Africans. The film celebrates the broader sentiment that governed the Fund, namely Solidarity and Unity in Action.

Neal Froneman, Chief Executive Officer of Sibanye-Stillwater says, “The Solidarity Fund played a critical role in the national fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The concerted response showcased what can be achieved when the government and the private sector work together towards a common purpose. We appreciated the swift and decisive manner in which the Solidarity Fund was established, along with its transparent strategy and impeccable governance, and we did not hesitate in responding to the call for financial support from the fund. The experience provides a template for future successful public-private collaboration. This documentary is key to telling the story of how we successfully responded to a national crisis.”

Nolitha Fakude, Chairperson for Anglo American’s Management Board in South Africa said: “The documentary tells the inspiring story of the importance of partnerships in responding effectively when the need arises. We partnered with the Solidarity Fund from its inception because the programmes initiated by the Fund were extremely important in the response and, importantly, mirrored the approach we took in responding to the crisis within our own organisation and the communities we impact.”

This documentary is an honest, uplifting story of the work undertaken by the Fund on behalf of all who contributed. It highlights the lives that the Fund has impacted and the people that made it happen. The film is about more than the Fund’s response; it tells the inspiring story of South Africa’s response.

Gloria Serobe, Solidarity Fund chair said: “In my years as Chairman of the Solidarity Fund, I have witnessed moments of great generosity, compassion, unity and heroism. If this documentary helps South Africa and the world understand, just a little, the power that we have when we work in solidarity, then I will consider it a job well done.” DM