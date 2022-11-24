Newsdeck

CONGO CRISIS

African leaders agree on ceasefire in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo from Friday

By Reuters
24 Nov 2022
0

African leaders have declared a cessation of hostilities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo starting Friday, in particular attacks by the M23 rebel group, they said in a joint statement after holding talks in Angola.

An east African regional force will intervene against the M23 in case of non-compliance with the ceasefire, the statement said.

It was signed by the leaders of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi and Angola, and by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who all attended a mini summit in Luanda on Wednesday aimed at finding solutions to the east Congo crisis.

Congo accuses neighbouring Rwanda of backing the M23, which Rwanda has denied. An M23 spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

(Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler.)

