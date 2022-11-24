An east African regional force will intervene against the M23 in case of non-compliance with the ceasefire, the statement said.
It was signed by the leaders of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi and Angola, and by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who all attended a mini summit in Luanda on Wednesday aimed at finding solutions to the east Congo crisis.
Congo accuses neighbouring Rwanda of backing the M23, which Rwanda has denied. An M23 spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
(Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler.)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet