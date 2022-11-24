An east African regional force will intervene against the M23 in case of non-compliance with the ceasefire, the statement said.

It was signed by the leaders of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi and Angola, and by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who all attended a mini summit in Luanda on Wednesday aimed at finding solutions to the east Congo crisis.

Congo accuses neighbouring Rwanda of backing the M23, which Rwanda has denied. An M23 spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

