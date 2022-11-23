Shortly before midday last Sunday at the Thabazimbi Tactical Academy in Limpopo, police trainee Sanelisiwe Khulu was fatally shot – allegedly by a police sergeant – while conducting training for new recruits who were receiving tactical and combat instruction.

The crime scene docket states that Khulu was fatally shot as the trainer demonstrated a firearm to the trainees.

Khulu’s family was too traumatised to speak to the media about the incident.

The name of the police sergeant cannot be disclosed as he has yet to be formally charged. Meanwhile, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the incident and an inquiry is being conducted to determine the circumstances and whether he should face criminal charges.

The Independent Police Union of South Africa (Ipusa) is questioning the decision to hold training on a Sunday. Training is usually conducted Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm, with Saturdays and Sundays only used if training is behind schedule, said Ipusa president Bethuel Nkuna.

The deceased was one of thousands of trainee officers expected to hit the streets of South Africa for the festive season.

Speaking at the Western Cape SA Police Service (SAPS) inauguration of the “Safer Festive Season” programme, Police Minister Bheki Cele said 10,000 recruits who had completed their training would be on the streets as police constables on 15 December.

Inquiry launched

An inquiry into the shooting has been taken over by Ipid. In verifying the incident, both Ipid and SAPS said a thorough investigation would be carried out to determine the exact circumstances of the tragedy.

National police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said that while an internal investigation was underway, the matter had been forwarded to Ipid.

Neither Ipid nor SAPS mentioned that it was allegedly the trainer who fatally wounded the trainee, however, Ipusa made this information public on Tuesday.

Nkuna said: “Ipusa have learnt with shock of the fatal shooting of a trainee at Thabazimbi training institution allegedly by his trainer… whilst the trainees were attending a musketry class. It is alleged that the trainer was busy demonstrating a firearm to the trainees when the [weapon] went off and [a bullet] struck the trainee, who died at the scene.”

Nkuna said unloaded weapons were routinely brought to musketry sessions and Ipusa wanted answers to the following questions:

How did the loaded firearm find its way into a musketry space? If the incident took place during shooting practice, who was the senior officer in charge of the shooting range? Who inspected the firearms after declaring they had seen no bullets in the chambers? Are firearms not to remain at 45 degrees pointed to the ground until the safety officer has indicated that they should be holstered? Why was the trainer’s firearm pointed in the direction of the trainees?

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The shooting comes as questions are being raised about the new training programme for thousands of recruits. Daily Maverick has reported that applicants for SA Police colleges are allegedly buying their way in.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Police confirm nationwide probe into alleged corrupt recruitment of trainees”

Claire Taylor, a researcher at Gun Free South Africa, says this latest incident provides an opportunity to audit the training given to police officers — especially new recruits.

“This is a chance to reconsider the whole topic of arming police officers and to consider which ones actually need to be equipped. Once you’ve made a decision, make sure those individuals have received the necessary, thorough training to wield their weapons safely.

“Gun Free SA is making this statement because we are reading about an increasing number of incidents in which police officers have been killed by their own hands and partners, while also being targeted for their weaponry. It’s not just about one specific incident; it’s about looking at the entire system of equipping and training police officers.”

According to Taylor, the Police Service Act, scheduled to be introduced in Parliament next year, provides an additional chance to consider some of these issues.

Okkie Terblanche, DA MP and member of the Portfolio Committee on Police, said the SAPS did not have enough instructors to provide training at various SA Police colleges in the current financial year.

Terblanche said the SAPS has roped in officers from police stations and put them through an abbreviated course before allowing them to train new recruits.

“The type of training given might be watered-down training. I am convinced that none of the police officers recruited from the police stations are qualified to serve as instructors and adequately train recruits. The shooting at the Thabazimbi Tactical Academy in Limpopo should be thoroughly investigated,” Terblanche added.

Mathe repeated that SAPS national commissioner General Fannie Masemola had launched an investigation into the shooting.

“While an internal investigation is underway, the matter has been referred to Ipid. Psychologists, social workers and chaplains from the Employee Health and Wellness component are currently providing psychosocial support to the family of the deceased and all affected.”

General Masemola, Mathe added, has pledged the SAPS’s full cooperation and support to the Ipid investigation. “This is an unfortunate incident… we request space to conduct a thorough investigation to be able to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. We pledge our full support to the family of the deceased and all affected,” Masemola said. DM