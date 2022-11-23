LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 22: Salem Al-Dawsari of Saudi Arabia (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

King Salman bin Abdulaziz decreed the day of celebration after the victory, which has been widely hailed as one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history.

Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange — the Tadawul — will close for the day, while public and private sector employees and students will be given the day off.

The win puts the Saudi team at the top of the Group C table — on a par with group leaders including France and England. Rounding out Group C are Poland and Mexico, each with one point, and Argentina on zero. All eyes will return to the Saudi team on Saturday when they take on Poland.

The national holiday raises a high bar for celebrations. If a single win can elicit a national holiday, what on earth will the Saudis do if their team miraculously steals the tournament?