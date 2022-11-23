Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Nigeria to Raise Benchmark Rate Until Gap With Inflation Closes

Automobiles drive alongside a street market in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Nigeria's inflation rate hit a fresh 17-year high in August, placing renewed pressure on the central bank to increase interest rates.
By Bloomberg
23 Nov 2022
0

Nigeria plans to continue hiking its benchmark interest rate until it closes the gap with accelerating inflation in Africa’s largest economy. 

The nation’s central bank raised rates for the fourth time in a row to 16.5% from 15.5% on Tuesday in a bid tame inflation, which rose to a 17-year high of 21.1% in October.

Nigeria Aims to Tame Prices With Bigger-Than-Forecast Rate Hike

The central bank remains concerned about the 460 basis-point gap between the two, resulting in negative real interest rates, Hassan Mahmud, director in the monetary policy department at the central bank, said at a briefing in Abuja, the capital. Inflation is more than twice the central bank’s 9% target.

“For as long as that gap is wider and negative, it discourages investments, particularly within the domestic economy,” Mahmud said.

Higher inflation means that yields on both short- and long-term domestic debt are negative in real terms. Nigeria sold 200 billion naira ($500 million) of 364-day bills on Wednesday at a yield of 14.84%, about 166 basis points below the benchmark rate, while the average yield of government bonds closed at 14.36% on Tuesday, according to Lagos based ARM Securities.

Mahmud said the central bank would be closely watching how its tightening policy has impacted employment, the balance of payments, external reserves and third-quarter GDP growth, which will be announced on Thursday. He said he expects the central bank to start easing once it sees the inflation “coming down below 15%, narrowing down to 12%.”

Once the inflation numbers start going down, “we expect growth to start recovering, and then we’ll start seeing supply meeting up with the aggregate demand,” Mahmud said.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

The Gathering 2022 banner

Can't make it to The Gathering? We've got good news...

For those not based in Cape Town, the entire conference is going to be live-streamed for free.

Join us on the live stream from 9am on Thursday and engage with Daily Maverick journalists and pose questions directly to the panellists via our virtual platform.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.