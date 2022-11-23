Everywhere we look there are massive savings being offered, yet it’s not possible for everyone to take part. So, this year, Discovery Bank is making Black Friday even more of a win for everyone by giving all consumers the chance to get on this once-a-year shopper savings with #HackBlackFriday.

Commenting on this campaign from Discovery Bank, Jo-Anne Hendricks, Head of Marketing at Discovery Bank, says,” Our priority as a brand and business is always to share more value with our clients and to encourage responsible financial choices. Understanding that consumers have been under immense economic and emotional pressure over the past two years, we decided to do things a little differently this year – making sure no one overextends financially or misses out.”

So, tapping into our Discovery Bank and Vitality network of partners and the massive discounts they offer, we are giving both non-clients and clients the chance to shop and to save more this Black Friday. Basically, everyone has the chance to get any product advertised by our partners for free up the value of R5,000 in just a few easy and interactive steps. Furthermore, Discovery Bank clients can get up to 40% off when they spend their Discovery Miles at our partners on Black Friday.”

How to #HackBlackFriday

The chance to shop and save 100% up to R5,000 on Black Friday shopping deals is easy.

“Between 21 and 25 November, consumers just need to screenshot any Black Friday deal from one of the Discovery Bank and Vitality partners (see the Discovery Bank partner list on the Discovery website) and tweet @Discovery_SA with the image and #HackBlackFriday. They need to add a reason why they love Discovery, and this will unlock their chance to win the product up to the value of R5,000. The Bank announces two winners each day, so consumers can enter every day for a chance to win,” Hendricks says.

Black Friday essentially started in the United States and refers to the day after their Thanksgiving celebration. It is considered the start of the holiday shopping season and economists often analyse shopping behaviour to gauge the confidence of US consumers when it comes to discretionary spending. Since Black Friday was introduced in South Africa just five years ago, 76% of South African consumers have made use of this even to save.

Hendricks says, “From a brand perspective, we are excited to offer Discovery Bank clients the opportunity to save more by simply interacting with our brand online. It’s also possible to activate a new account in minutes and join in on #HackBlackFriday for a chance to get more value this Black Friday. We look forward to our clients’ tweets for their chance to win and to showcase the deals in the Discovery partners network – that our clients can also pay for with Discovery Miles.”

Boost Black Friday deals with Discovery Miles

Discovery Bank is also making Black Friday even more rewarding for clients, who can get 10% to 40% off when they spend their Discovery Miles at over 40 online and in-store retail partners on Black Friday, 25 November 2022. That’s over and above the amazing Black Friday deals partners are already running. DM/BM