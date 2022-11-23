Newsdeck

Ramaphosa in London

Britain and South Africa agree health partnership on second day of state visit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) with Britain's King Charles III (R) during a welcoming ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, 22 November 2022. South African President Ramaphosa is on a two day state visit to Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
By Reuters
23 Nov 2022
0

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain and South Africa on Wednesday announced a new health and science partnership to mark the second day of President Cyril Ramaphosa's state visit to London, the first such official guest hosted by Britain's King Charles.

Charles, 74, had rolled out traditional pomp and ceremony to welcome Ramaphosa, hosted a banquet in his honour on Tuesday. Ramaphosa also addressed lawmakers at the Houses of Parliament.

On Wednesday, Britain announced a new set of research collaborations as Ramaphosa toured the Crick Institute, the biggest biomedical research facility in Europe, and Kew Gardens, with Charles’ brother Edward.

British foreign minister James Cleverly said the partnerships, on areas such as vaccine manufacturing, genome sequencing and climate change, will “benefit us all”.

“The UK and South Africa have shown global leadership in joining together to protect people by preventing the spread of dangerous diseases, and by working to halt climate change.”

Ramaphosa will meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later in the day, and attend a UK-South Africa business forum to discuss trade and investment. South Africa is Britain’s biggest trading partner in Africa.

Ramaphosa had highlighted the role that industrialised nations had to play in helping other countries cut emissions in his speech on Tuesday, and welcomed Britain’s involvement in initiatives helping South Africa to decarbonise.

Britain will support genome sequencing at South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which played a key role in detecting COVID-19 variants such as beta and omicron, in a push improve antimicrobial resistance surveillance in Africa.

Kew Gardens – a botanical garden in west London – will also work with South Africa’s National Biodiversity Institute on preserving South Africa’s plant diversity.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

The Gathering 2022 banner

Can't make it to The Gathering? We've got good news...

For those not based in Cape Town, the entire conference is going to be live-streamed for free.

Join us on the live stream from 9am on Thursday and engage with Daily Maverick journalists and pose questions directly to the panellists via our virtual platform.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.