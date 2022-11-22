Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Ice Cream Binge Prompts Chocolatier Barry Callebaut to Boost Americas Output

Barry Callebaut AG ruby, white, dark, and milk natural chocolate pieces are displayed at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Barry Callebaut AG's new type of chocolate, with its pinkish hue, expanded the industry's color palette becoming the first new natural shade added since Nestle SA started making white bars in the 1930s.
By Bloomberg
22 Nov 2022
0

The world’s largest maker of bulk chocolate is boosting production capacity in the Americas to meet rising demand from the ice cream industry.

Barry Callebaut AG, whose clients include Nestle SA and Mars Inc., plans to increase factory capacity in the region by 15% in the next 18 to 20 months, said Steve Woolley, the company’s president for the Americas. A new facility in Canada will account for half of that, with the rest coming from expansion of existing plants.

The Swiss company, which is little known to consumers, supplies ingredients to one in every four chocolate and cocoa products consumed around the world. Barry Callebaut produced record volume in the Americas in the year through August and expects more growth ahead, even as historic food inflation hammers consumers who are already grappling with soaring household bills and a looming threat of recession.

“We’ve kind of hit a wall on the capacity that we have in our network, and because of the growth we’re seeing, we’re very bullish on the future,” Woolley said in an interview at the company’s regional headquarters in Chicago. “We’re seeing a big increase in ice cream, so we wanna make sure that we invest behind that as well.”

Barry Callebaut has started building a new facility in Brantford, Ontario, its second in Canada and first in the Americas since 2008. The location, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of Toronto, was chosen based on manufacturing costs and proximity to customers, Woolley said in an earlier interview. The company also benefits from cheap Canadian electricity and can skirt US tariffs on two sugar substitutes it needs to import from China.

The Brantford factory will produce 50,000 metric tons of sugar-free chocolate in a bid to meet demand from health-conscious consumers.

“I’m pre-diabetic and I love chocolate, which is a big problem for me,” Woolley said. “If you go back 10 years ago, innovation has come a long way, and today when my wife puts a piece of sugar-free chocolate in front of me versus a regular chocolate, I don’t tell much of a difference.”

Chocolate Binge | Barry Callebaut churns record output in the Americas

The other 50,000 tons of expansion will come from existing facilities in the region, which include five plants in the US and two in Mexico. The additional output will be focused on compound chocolate, which uses less cocoa and is key to making things like ice cream and donut coatings.

The cocoa that to feed these factories will be processed both in the region and at producing countries, though Woolley isn’t ruling out an expansion of bean-grinding in the Americas. Barry Callebaut is the world’s largest cocoa processor. Rival Cargill Inc. stopped processing at one of two units in Pennsylvania as well as in Wisconsin, according to a company spokeswoman.

Trading Down

Barry Callebaut’s output in the Americas increased 6.4% to almost 650,000 tons of chocolate and compounds in the year through August. Even with soaring inflation and a looming recession, consumers are trading down to private label and store brands, parts of the industry the company also supplies.

Woolley said customers who had stocked up due to supply chain issues are pushing out orders “a little bit.” Demand is likely to be flat in the first quarter and maybe the second, though he expects a “very strong” second half of the fiscal year.

“At the end of the day, regardless of the mood you’re in or the challenge that you’re facing, a piece of chocolate is a great way to end your day,” he said.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Last chance to get your tickets for The Gathering!

Join us this Thursday, 24 November, at the CTICC in Cape Town when Daily Maverick’s journalism takes to the stage. If you are tired of hearing about South Africa’s problems, then come along to this solutions-focused conference.

The Gathering 2022: because every problem has a solution.

Buy Tickets
The Gathering 2022
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.