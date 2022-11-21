Shakshuka comes from the Maghrebi countries of the western region of North Africa, hence its flavouring with coriander, cumin and of course garlic. It is believed to have its origins in the Ottoman period of the 16th century when tomatoes were introduced to North Africa.

Ingredients

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 green peppers, deseeded and sliced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes

3 Tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp chilli flakes

6 eggs

Salt and black pepper to taste

Chopped parsley and mint to garnish

Method

In a deep cast-iron pan with a lid, sauté the onions, green peppers and garlic for a few minutes until softened, and season with salt, pepper and the spices.

Add the chopped tomatoes and tomato paste, cover and simmer for 12 minutes on a low heat, then remove the lid and let it reduce a little for a few minutes more.

With the back of a large spoon, make six wells in the top in which to slide the eggs. Carefully crack an egg into each well, cover (otherwise the eggs will not set easily), and cook on a gentle heat until you can see that the egg whites have set when you peek under the lid.

Garnish with the chopped parsley and mint. DM/TGIFood

