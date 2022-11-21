Any music collab is when two artists or creatives get together to create something new. This invariably results in something way better than they might have made alone. It’s an amalgamation of both artists’ talents, techniques and knowledge – in one tune.

Usually, the two creatives have some element in common apart from their art. In the case of Parow and Maphorisa, the common feature seemed a bit distant. How do you merge the powerful Amapiano style of the sounds of the kasi – a combination of deep house, throbbing basslines and jazzy lounge music – with the hard-rapping expletive-laden style of Afrikaans innovator, Jack Parow?

As a cultural merger, it seems almost impossible. But, like a public service announcement put through the audio mixer, the boys made it work.

Party Party Party Party Hosh Ja

Jack Parow is a bit of a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma, to borrow from Churchill, but he does like to jol: his work doesn’t venture down political lines all that much, but more along the lines of parties, happy hours and brandy and coke.

When asked how to describe his music, he narrowed it down to this simple phrase, “Rap music that you can braai to but also naai to.”

Very much a unique sound, but other notable artists do make similar music, so who does Parow look up to? “I don’t look up to many people,” said Parow. “I’m pretty tall, but definitely Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager… pretty much any lock.”

Either way, Jack Parow is a national treasure and arguably the best in his field of Afrikaans rap.

The Pianos

Enter DJ Maphorisa, stage left, bringing the smouldering tunes of Amapiano with him. “Amapiano” (Zulu for “the pianos”) is a style of house music that emerged from the kasi around 201o or thereabouts.

It’s a mixture of jazzy tunes and deep and progressive house music… it’s fun, it’s chilled and the vibe is contagious.

It also has its own evolution and subgenres.

“There’s the jazzy side, where it’s just instrumental, and we have soulful Amapiano with voices,” explains Maphorisa. “There’s a tech piano version with more claps and snaps.”

On paper, Amapiano seems not an ideal partner for Parow’s wildness and penchant for vloeking. So how did Parow feel about the collab between Amapiano and Afrikaans hip-hop?

“It was probably a bit of a foreign concept to me at first because it’s never been done,” said Parow. “Still, I knew Porri and his style, and I knew we would make it work, and we did.

“Literally, the first beat that was made, we jumped on and were done and dusted!”

An easy process

“Easy and quick,” said Parow. “Sometimes things can take so long, but we just clicked and it just worked and that’s rad. It doesn’t always happen.”

In an article in Rolling Stone in July 2021, Maphorisa commented on the role of language in Amapiano. Most Amapiano isn’t sung in English. Maphorisa acknowledged then that it can hinder global penetration in a Western hegemony. He says that some South Africans don’t like English lyrics in local music – it appears hoity.

Only 16% of South Africans speak English as their mother tongue, while 13.5% speak Afrikaans at home. That’s almost seven million people.

“You don’t have to use English much, as long as the person can understand you’re talking about love or heartbreak,” he says.

Bringing Afrikaans into the mix takes things to a whole new level, though, and introducing the rap zaniness of Parow even more so.

“I’m all about collaboration and creating new sounds,” said Maphorisa.

“In my career, I have touched everything from afro pop, afro beat, glom, and now Amapiano, so the idea wasn’t too far-fetched. Anyway, Amapiano vocals are somewhat rapping in vernacular, so Afrikaans rap wasn’t going to be too difficult.

“One thing about Amapiano that people should know is that it is dynamic, it can adapt, and on this track, it hit.”

On working with Parow, Maphorisa says that “more than anything, I think I learnt more Afrikaans, but overall it was good vibes.

“We clocked the song so quickly. He’s very easy to work with, and he totally gets the importance of collaboration. He has good vibes and good energy. He’s a creative genius all round.” DM/ ML

To watch DJ Maphorisa & Jack Parow’s Konings video, click here.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations