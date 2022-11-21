X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

The Gathering 2022 banner

The Gathering is just days away!

Join us for a day of solutions-based discussions led by South Africa's thought-leaders.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

The Gathering 2022: It’s time for Solutions

Join Daily Maverick’s journalists, editors and special guests at our biggest event of the year - The Gathering. We know the problems South Africa faces; come and hear about the solutions. Tickets are selling out fast.

It’s time for solutions.

Date: 24 November 2022
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre

Get Your Tickets→
Fund managers are turning ever more pessimistic on the...

Business Maverick

International Finance

Fund managers are turning ever more pessimistic on the US dollar

A worker counts U.S. dollar banknotes at a currency exchange office in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday, 2 March 2022.
By Bloomberg
21 Nov 2022
0

Asset managers are turning ever more bearish on the dollar amid bets that the Federal Reserve may be approaching the peak of its interest-rate hike cycle. 

Investors boosted short positions on the reserve currency to 321,758 contracts last week, the most since July 2021, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on eight currency pairs compiled by Bloomberg. Hedge funds are similarly bearish: they sold the greenback for a fifth consecutive week.

“The dollar’s exceptionalism premium is receding as the Fed approaches maximum hawkishness,” said John Bromhead, strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The safe haven premium is also falling as the backdrop improves,” with the Europe energy situation looking less dire, he added. 

Debate is raging on whether the dollar’s best days are over as recent commentary from Fed officials and easing US inflation fuel talk of smaller rate hikes. Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo are among those betting on further strength in the greenback, while M&G Investments expects the Fed to turn more cautious about tightening.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has fallen more than 5% since a September peak, and was up 0.1% on Monday morning in Asia.

“Weak global growth and less CPI inflation allow the Fed to pause, driving US rates and the US dollar lower” in 2023, Morgan Stanley strategists including Matthew Hornbach wrote in a note. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted