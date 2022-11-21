A key differentiator of the Hub is its provision of first-responder support, including victim-led comprehensive safety, medical, legal, and psycho-social support to victims and their families. While it is an additional confidential channel for reporting incidents in Anglo American, the Hub operates independently from other processes and systems across the company under the auspices of an independent ambassador.

Nolitha Fakude, Chairperson of Anglo American’s Management Board in South Africa, said: “The fact that in 2022 women must still fight for their dignity and, in some instances, their very lives, is deeply disturbing. While it is true that GBV is complex and not unique to South Africa, we must confront the unpleasant truth of mining’s legacy of perpetuating gender exclusion and patriarchy. At its core, our Living with Dignity framework is rooted in the belief that everyone has the right to dignity – in the workplace, at home, and everywhere.”

The Living with Dignity Hub is one of the critical strategic responses to emerge from the company’s Living with Dignity framework and its Inclusion and Diversity strategy. Launched two years ago, the framework is underpinned by the company’s zero-tolerance approach to all forms of violence within our workplace and communities. The framework is also supported by our Stand Up for Everyone anti-bullying and harassment campaign and Group Policy on Recognising and Responding to Domestic Violence. The Hub is launched first in South Africa, where Anglo American has its largest footprint, and is expected to extend to other jurisdictions over time.

Vanessa Doble, Head of the Living with Dignity Hub at Anglo American, said: “We can no longer hope to address gender-based violence and the harm women in our industry continue to face through rhetoric. The Living with Dignity Hub demonstrates our commitment to ending gender-based violence and to empowering our colleagues to identify and act against all forms of abuse. Creating an inclusive workplace, where everyone feels physically and psychologically safe, requires us to continue to do more to affirm their right to live with dignity. This is our resolute commitment.”

In South Africa, Anglo American is championing the implementation of law and policy advocacy reforms by partnering with government, civil society, and academia to bring about systemic change to end GBV. More recently, the company has been working with other mining companies and the Minerals Council of South Africa in establishing a national partnership between the council and the Sexual Offences and Community Affairs Unit (SOCA) in the National Prosecution Authority’s (NPA). SOCA runs Thuthuzela Care Centres, one-stop facilities that offer survivors access to medical, legal, and psycho-social support. Through this partnership, the sector will be helping:

Improve the quality of Thuthuzela Care Centres services where they already exist;

Establish Thuthuzela Care Centres where there is a need and centres don’t exist, and

Improve access to services in remote areas that cannot sustain full Thuthuzela Care Centres through mobile solutions or providing transportation. DM/BM

About Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company, and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and to mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely and sustainably.

As a responsible producer of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, premium quality iron ore and steelmaking coal, and nickel – with crop nutrients in development – we are committed to being carbon neutral across our operations by 2040. More broadly, our Sustainable Mining Plan commits us to a series of stretching goals to ensure we work towards a healthy environment, creating thriving communities and building trust as a corporate leader.

We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock enduring value from precious natural resources for the benefit of the communities and countries in which we operate, for society as a whole, and for our shareholders. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people’s lives.

www.angloamerican.com