We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Six killed, 30 wounded in gas cylinder explosion in nor...

Newsdeck

RESIDENTIAL FIRE

Six killed, 30 wounded in gas cylinder explosion in northern Iraq

Iraqi firefighters put out a fire at the site of a car bomb attack in the Baghdad al-Jadida neighbourhood in this file picture.
By Reuters
18 Nov 2022
0

Six people were killed and 30 injured on Thursday when a large gas cylinder exploded in a residential area in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya, police and health officials said.

Civil defence firefighters managed to contain the fire, which damaged several houses and destroyed at least five vehicles, the police added.

Police officers said at least three houses were completely destroyed by the explosion of a cooking gas cylinder that was installed on the rooftop of one of the houses.

Firefighters are still searching for people missing from the collapsed houses, and health officials said the death toll might rise.

(Reporting by Baghdad Newsroom; Editing by Mark Porter.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted