Civil defence firefighters managed to contain the fire, which damaged several houses and destroyed at least five vehicles, the police added.
Police officers said at least three houses were completely destroyed by the explosion of a cooking gas cylinder that was installed on the rooftop of one of the houses.
Firefighters are still searching for people missing from the collapsed houses, and health officials said the death toll might rise.
(Reporting by Baghdad Newsroom; Editing by Mark Porter.)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet