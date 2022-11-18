X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’re invited!

Join us at The Gathering 2022 and meet the Daily Maverick team. Every year, The Gathering brings together South Africans from all walks of life who are committed to being part of the solutions in our country. This year is no different – meet and spend the day with them.

Buy Tickets
The Gathering 2022
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

The Gathering 2022: It’s time for Solutions

Join Daily Maverick’s journalists, editors and special guests at our biggest event of the year - The Gathering. We know the problems South Africa faces; come and hear about the solutions. Tickets are selling out fast.

It’s time for solutions.

Date: 24 November 2022
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre

Get Your Tickets→
EU Weighs Tighter Rules for ESG Funds on Greenwashing C...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

EU Weighs Tighter Rules for ESG Funds on Greenwashing Concerns

Europes three main regulators launched a joint review to determine how much greenwashing is going on in the financial industry.
By Bloomberg
18 Nov 2022
0

European regulators are considering imposing tougher rules for ESG investment products amid growing concerns that fund managers are misleading investors.

The European Securities and Markets Authority is considering limiting the use of ESG or sustainability-related terms in fund names. The authority said it also may introduce “quantitative thresholds” for a minimum proportion of investments needed to back up fund names, which it called “powerful” marketing tools.

“The objective is to ensure that investors are protected against unsubstantiated or exaggerated sustainability claims,” Verena Ross, the chair of ESMA, said in a statement on Friday. If adopted, the rules also would give national supervisors and asset managers “clear and measurable criteria to assess names of funds including ESG or sustainability-related terms.”

The proposed tightening comes just days after Europe’s three main regulators launched a joint review to determine how much greenwashing is going on in the financial industry. That follows years of unfettered growth in products claiming to pursue environmental, social and governance goals.

Read More: EU’s Financial Watchdogs Launch Joint Review of Greenwashing

The probe coincides with a wave of ESG fund reclassifications as asset managers react to clarifications to the EU’s anti-greenwash rulebook, the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation. Hundreds of funds purporting to be green may be cut as fund managers reassess product classifications.

ESMA said on Friday that it will consider feedback on its draft guidelines through Feb. 20. These include:

  • a quantitative threshold of 80% for the use of ESG-related words
  • application of minimum safeguards to all investments for funds using such terms (exclusion criteria)
  • additional considerations for specific types of funds, e.g. index and impact funds

The proposals are expected to apply three months after they are finalized and published on ESMA’s website, the authority said. Funds started prior to that date would have six months to comply.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted