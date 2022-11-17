You’re invited!

Join us at The Gathering 2022 and meet the Daily Maverick team. Every year, The Gathering brings together South Africans from all walks of life who are committed to being part of the solutions in our country. This year is no different – meet and spend the day with them.

Buy Tickets
The Gathering 2022
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Iran sentences more protesters to death amid mounting u...

Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Iran sentences more protesters to death amid mounting unrest

Demonstrators hold flags during a rally in solidarity with Iranian protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Berlin, Germany, 22 October 2022. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was arrested in Tehran on 13 September by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women. She fell into a coma while in police custody and was declared dead on 16 September. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
By Bloomberg
17 Nov 2022
0

Iran’s judiciary said it had sentenced three more people for involvement in nationwide anti-regime protests to death, amid a surge in violence that’s killed at least 15 people since Tuesday. 

State media reported late Wednesday that gunmen on motorbikes killed five people in Izeh, a town in the oil-rich, predominantly Arab province of Khuzestan. It’s the second deadly gun attack reported by Iranian state media in three weeks.

The attack follows two days of strikes and a surge in unrest and violence as protesters marked the three-year anniversary of the deadly November 2019 fuel protests.

Since Tuesday’s violence at least 11 others have been killed, including five protesters who were shot dead by security forces in Kurdish cities, according to Norway-based Hengaw Organization for Human Rights. State media also reported that six members of the security forces had been killed.

Earlier on Wednesday Iran’s judiciary said it had handed death sentences to three more people arrested in the protests, raising to five the number of detainees now facing execution.

At least 342 people have been killed by security forces and 15,000 arrested for taking part in the nationwide protests that were triggered by the 16 September death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman arrested for allegedly flouting Islamic dress codes.

The United Nations and rights groups have urged Iran to halt indictments involving the death penalty and to release all peaceful protesters.

Under Pressure

Iran’s Islamist rulers and security apparatus are under increasing pressure domestically and diplomatically as they face the biggest popular uprising since the 1979 revolution. Broad international condemnation of their violent response to the protests and their support for Russia’s war on Ukraine has prompted a raft of new sanctions from the US, Canada, the European Union and the UK.

Underscoring Iran’s increasingly isolated position, the US said on Wednesday that Tehran was likely behind an attack on a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

Read more: US Confident Iran Likely Conducted Attack on Commercial Tanker

Iranian officials announced another spate of arrests on Wednesday, claiming many of those detained had links to the Islamic State or French intelligence services.

State-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported that 110 protesters were arrested in Fars province on Tuesday and two people in southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province were detained on suspicion of being “armed terrorists.” The number of people arrested on accusations of separatism in the northwestern city of Urmia reached 100, IRNA said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted