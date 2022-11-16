A Bitcoin logo on the screen of a cryptocurrency automated teller machine (ATM) inside an Alza.cz store in Prague, Czech Republic, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Crypto companies have started to plan for a potential protracted market slowdown. Photographer: Milan Jaros/Bloomberg

Data spanning 95 countries from 2015 to 2022 indicates the vast majority of app downloads occurred when Bitcoin’s price was above $20,000, the working paper from the Basel, Switzerland-based BIS says.

The analysis says if we assume each new user bought $100 of Bitcoin in the month they installed the app and each month thereafter, 81% would have lost money.

The study raises “questions about the implications of greater crypto adoption for the economy and consumer welfare”, the paper’s authors wrote.

Other findings from the BIS – often referred to as the central bankers’ central bank – included that some 40% of app users were men under 35 and that less than 35% of all users globally were female.

Bitcoin reached a high of almost $69,000 in November last year at the height of the pandemic-era speculative frenzy for digital coins stoked by ultra-low interest rates and stimulus cheques.

The world’s largest token has since plunged 75%, pressured by rapidly tightening monetary policy and a series of huge blow ups at crypto outfits, most recently Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange. BM/DM