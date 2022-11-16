Podcasts

The Highwaymen, Episode 4: Out in Their Coats

By Richard Poplak and Diana Neille
16 Nov 2022
For many years, the Free State functioned as the personal fiefdom of one of South Africa’s most prominent – and most dangerous – politicians: former drama nerd, “internal exile” and Secretary General of the African National Congress, Elias “Ace” Magashule. Nokwanda Ngombane and her family experienced firsthand the thrall Magashule held over the province from the 2000s until his fall from power in 2021, and paid the ultimate price for their role in trying to rid the Free State of factionalism and corruption.

Featuring: 

  • Elias Sekgobelo “Ace” Magashule, former Free State leader and former Secretary General of the ANC
  • Nokwanda Ngombane, former chief of staff to former Free State premier, Beatrice Marshoff
  • Petrus “Pat” Zanemvula Matosa, struggle stalwart and former ANC Free State leader
  • Pieter-Louis Myburgh, investigative journalist at Daily Maverick Scorpio

 

Archive & Music Credits: 

Associated Press / SABC News / eNews Channel Africa / Periscope Film / SA History Online

