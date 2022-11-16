X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Stocks, dollar seesaw amid Biden missile comments: mark...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Stocks, dollar seesaw amid Biden missile comments: markets wrap

Stacks of uncut sheets of $1 notes sit in a machine at the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, 15 November 2017. (Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
16 Nov 2022
0

Shares in Asia unwound much of their earlier fall after US President Joe Biden said a missile that struck Poland was unlikely to have been fired from Russia.

The dollar was little changed after previous gains. The greenback had climbed while equities fell as markets in Asia opened after reports that the explosion that killed two people was caused by a Russian-made rocket. 

Poland’s zloty trimmed its decline but was still among the poorer performers against the dollar. 

Biden convened a meeting of leaders at the Group of 20 summit to discuss the missile incident which damped earlier positive sentiment from signs that the Federal Reserve may slow interest-rate hikes. 

US stocks had rallied on Tuesday after producer price index data undershot estimates, easing inflation concerns and supporting the case for a slowdown in rate hikes. A slew of Fed speakers in recent days have indicated the central bank could slow the tempo of rate rises while cautioning more work is needed to tame inflation. 

“I don’t think we’re at the trough,” said Ann Berry, founder and managing partner of Threadneedle Ventures in New York, speaking on Bloomberg TV about the S&P 500. “I would not be surprised if we hit the 3,600 level again if we see the confidence that has come into the market deflate,” she said, implying a 10% decline from Tuesday’s closing price. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted