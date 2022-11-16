X

Business Maverick
Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Polish Stocks Retreat From Five-Month High After Missile Strike

epa10307714 Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Government Committee for National Defence and Defence Affairs at the National Security Bureau hedquarters in Warsaw, Poland, 16 November 2022. President Andrzej Duda and US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation after reports alleging that a Russian missile hit Polish territory. The Polish head of state also spoke with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Poland has decided to raise the readiness of some of its military forces and other uniformed services on its territory. The government has confirmed a blast that killed two people in a village in eastern Poland on 15 November, caused by a Russian missile. EPA-EFE/PAWEL SUPERNAK POLAND OUT
By Bloomberg
16 Nov 2022
0

Polish stocks slid from their highest level in more than five months after a rocket struck a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

The country’s benchmark WIG20 Index was among the worst-performing stock markets worldwide on Wednesday, falling as much as 2.2% before paring losses after NATO and Poland’s leaders said there is no indication that the missile that struck Polish territory was an intentional Russian attack. The gauge was 1.5% lower by 4:08 p.m. in Warsaw.

Poland’s financial stocks, telecoms and retailers led the losses. Czech equities also dropped slightly, Hungarian stocks erased earlier losses, while the MOEX Russia Index was steady.

Initial panic eased after NATO and Polish leaders said the blast, which killed two people late on Tuesday, was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory, defusing a potential significant escalation in the conflict. Still, US President Joe Biden said the strike was ultimately sparked by the latest Russian missile barrage on Ukraine.

Polish stocks retreat after outperforming most peers in fourth quarter

 

Read More: Zloty Swings to Gains as Allies Try to Cap Escalation

The WIG20 was down 1.9% as of 2:57 p.m. in Warsaw, compared with a 0.7% drop for the Stoxx Europe 600 Index and a 0.4% retreat for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Polish stocks have been among the world’s best performers recently, jumping 27% in the month through Tuesday’s close, and were trading at levels that technical analysts consider to be overbought. On Tuesday, the WIG20 briefly broke above its 200-day moving average.

