South Africans who do not have an ancestral path to dual citizenship are looking to the Caribbean for a secure and efficient route, and Saint Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme is quickly becoming a top choice for business people and their families.

Saint Lucian Citizenship – A Plan B for Resilient South Africans

Resilient – it is a word that describes South Africans and the country in general. Citizens of the Rainbow Nation have the capacity to withstand adversity and recover quickly from difficulties. It has always been our strength.

How much longer can we keep smiling, stay motivated and inspired after yet another corruption scandal, crippling loadshedding, or failing economy?

Many South Africans are heading for resilience fatigue.

Tired of empty promises, and with an eye on the future, forward-thinking South Africans are looking for a backup plan.

Think of it like this: citizenship insurance, a contingency plan you have in your back pocket in case you no longer want to live in your home country. You can leave safely, quickly, and legally if you decide to.

It is all about having options. And that is exactly what Saint Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme offers.

Saint Lucia Citizenship by Investment Programme

Launched in 2016, Saint Lucia is the latest Caribbean country to open its borders to Citizenship by Investment. Despite being the newest Caribbean programme in this industry, Saint Lucia offers an advanced, secure and transparent programme.

The programme is already considered one of the top three countries for Citizenship by Investment, according to the 2022 CBI Index, an annual publication by the Professional Wealth Management Magazine, published by the Financial Times.

Enshrined in law, the government has set up a dedicated Citizenship by Investment Board that oversees all the operations and assists investors while facilitating unmatched benefits for the country and its people.

The programme is backed by robust due diligence processes that ensures that only credible investors attain alternative citizenship.

Saint Lucia offers four routes to citizenship, including a contribution to the Government’s National Economic Fund, Pre-Approved real estate option, an Enterprise option and the Government bonds option

The quickest path to citizenship is through the National Economic Fund, under which investors contribute to the country’s socio-economic development. The minimum investment under this option is USD 100,000 (approximately R1.7 million).

“Funds generated by the programme are important for Saint Lucia. The government generates revenue from the National Economic Fund offered through the programme, which is then spent on different development projects across the island. The revenue benefits social sectors, such as schools, healthcare, roads and housing,” said Mc Claude Emmanuel, the Head of the Citizenship by Investment Programme Unit.

The COVID-19 Relief Bond is also available to South African investors. Starting at USD 250,000, this non-interest-bearing government bond is available for a limited time up to 31 December 2022.

Saint Lucia is also popular for providing a family-friendly environment to the South Africans and applicants can include a spouse and dependants at an extra cost, making it an excellent family relocation tool.

Benefits Beyond your Expectations

Saint Lucia wants you to go beyond the passport and invites investors to Visit, Invest, Build and Establish a global lifestyle. However, Saint Lucia also does not have any residence or travel requirements, which means that applicants need not visit the nation during or after the application process.

Possessing dual citizenship comes with many great benefits for yourself, your family, and your career/business.

“Smart investors in South Africa and across the world are exploring citizenship by investment in Saint Lucia as the best alternative solution for securing their futures, as well as wealth planning,” says Micha-Rose Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners.

“As the world is dealing with uncertainty, entrepreneurs and their families have been looking for stable, safe as well as peaceful Investing in Saint Lucia offers international investors a gateway to access the world’s most important business hubs, stable currencies, quality education and health facilities. It opens doors to new entrepreneurial options, thanks to the abundance of financial opportunities across the globe,” Emmett added.

Benefits of Dual Citizenship in Saint Lucia include:

A 21st Century financial tool that allows investors to protect and grow their wealth, which helps with portfolio diversification as well as wealth planning.

Enhanced global citizenship that provides passage to global markets and top international educational institutions.

A favourable environment for business and entrepreneurs, allowing them to increase their profits through the progressive tax structure and wide range of offshore banking services.

A high standard of living in a safe and stable country, with a low crime rate and access to modern healthcare and infrastructure.

“For South African investors and their families, having an alternative citizenship is the insurance policy of the 21st century. Citizenship in Saint Lucia comes with the right to live and work in the country,” said Emmett.

Saint Lucia is a member of the UN and CARICOM, it also uses the Eastern Caribbean Dollar that has been pegged to the US dollar for over 40 years.

“The country also offers modern healthcare and infrastructure, internet, digital TV, and reliable electricity, gas, and water supplies. Furthermore, residents have access to affordable fresh fruit and vegetables in all of Saint Lucia’s local markets, and access to the surrounding nature, both of which provide a healthier lifestyle,” said Mr Emmanuel.

The country recognises dual nationality and offers a chance to pass citizenship on to future generations.

“Saint Lucia offers beautiful natural scenery, a stable currency, rich culture, friendly people, and access to neighbouring islands and international cities. The tranquil island of Saint Lucia offers all the modern amenities wrapped up in a natural paradise, which includes modern healthcare and infrastructure, internet, digital TV, and reliable electricity, gas, and water supplies,” said Mr Emmanuel.

Saint Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme is also notable for the ease of its application process. This includes five steps:

Visit cipsaintlucia.com and choose an authorised agent.

Step 1: Completion of the application by applicants.

Step 2: Submission of the application via the CIP Portal.

Step 3: Document verification by the CIP Unit and stringent due-diligence checks.

Step 4: The selection or rejection of the application by the board.

Step 5: The provision of certification, subject to selection.

As heightened political tension at home grows, many South Africans have become aware of the opportunities and freedoms that come with dual nationality. More South Africans are moving away from their home country in an attempt to find stability and create a safe and secure environment for themselves and their families.

Ready to safeguard your future and the future of your children? Explore Saint Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme – a quick and affordable route to true freedom through dual citizenship that goes beyond all expectations. DM