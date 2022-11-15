Ukraine was hit by a barrage of missiles hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia must accept his country’s borders and withdraw its troops for peace talks to take place.

At least one person was killed in Kyiv when a missile hit a residential building and power was knocked out for half of the capital’s residents, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Strikes on critical infrastructure triggered blackouts in cities far from the front lines, including in Lviv in the far west. The White House condemned Russia’s attack during the Group of 20 leaders meeting in Bali.

“If Russia says that it wants to end this war, or so it says, it must prove it with deeds,” Zelenskiy said in an address to the G-20. Most nations in the bloc were poised to condemn the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a draft statement seen by Bloomberg.

Key Developments

Ukraine Hit by Missile Strikes as Zelenskiy Makes Demands

Russia Poised to Agree on Extending Black Sea Grain Deal

Even Hardest Hit Ukraine Steelmaker Doesn’t Want Peace Deal Yet

Russia Brings Its Food Security Misinformation to the G-20

Europe to Dodge Energy Crisis This Winter, Slovene Premier Says

Kyiv Seeks ‘Grain From Ukraine’ Shipments to Mark 1930s Famine

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

On the Ground

Russian troops that withdrew from the southern region of Kherson are being redeployed to areas in neighboring Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine’s regional military administration chief Oleksandr Starukh said. Russian forces in Nova Kakhovka in the occupied part of Kherson region east of the Dnipro River have withdrawn because of Ukrainian shelling, Russia’s Tass news agency reported on Telegram. Russian troops are trying to hold onto captured territories and continue to equip defensive lines along the Dnipro. “The enemy hasn’t stopped shelling Ukrainian army positions as well as civilian areas, violating the norms of international humanitarian law and customs of war,” the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement.

(All times CET)

Latvia’s Defense Minister Expresses Concern on Missile Report (8:02 p.m.)

Latvia’s Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said in a tweet that he was sending “condolences to our Polish brothers in arms.”

Without citing independent confirmation of the reported missiles striking Poland, he said the “criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland.”

Poland Is Hit by Russian Rockets, the AP Says (7:38 p.m.)

Poland, a NATO member, was hit by two Russian missiles that crossed into the country and killed two people, according to an unidentified US intelligence official cited by the Associated Press.

A strike on a village near the Ukraine border was also reported by the Zet radio network in Poland.

Poland has convened an evening meeting of its national security committee due to a crisis situation, according to a government spokesman who didn’t elaborate and referred to unconfirmed information.

White House Condemns Attack During G-20 Leaders Summit (5:02 p.m.)

Russia’s latest missile strikes on Ukraine will “only deepen the concerns among the G-20 about the destabilizing impact of Putin’s war,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tuesday in a statement. The US and its allies will continue providing Ukraine with defensive capabilities, including air-defense systems, according to Sullivan, who added, “we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

Barrage of Missiles Strikes Top Oct. 10 Attack (5 p.m.)

Ukraine’s air-defense forces said that around 100 missiles were launched, exceeding the number from Oct. 10, when a broad missile attack hit Ukrainian settlements across the country and leveled infrastructure.

Russian missiles were launched from the Black Sea, a site in Rostov in Russian territory and the Caspian Sea, far to the east of Ukraine’s border, air defense spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said in televised comments. Areas of northern and central Ukraine were hit the hardest, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the Ukrainian president’s deputy chief of staff, said on Telegram.

Moldova Experiences Massive Blackouts After Russian Strikes on Ukraine (4:42 p.m.)

Moldova was experiencing “massive power outages” across the country following Russia’s strikes on the Ukraine’s energy system, according to Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu.

One of the power lines that ensures electricity supplies has been automatically disconnected as a safety measure, Spinu said in his Telegram channel, adding that lines weren’t damaged. Moldova’s state operator Moldelectrica is working to restore the connection, according to Spinu

Slovakia, Germany Tank Swap Deal to Boost Ukrainian Forces (3:48 p.m.)

Slovakia has agreed to provide 30 BVP-1 tracked infantry-fighting vehicles for Ukraine as part of a military-equipment swap deal, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said. The vehicles should be delivered in coming weeks. In return, Slovakia will receive 15 Leopard 2 tanks.

Russia’s Lavrov Stays Seated at G-20 for Zelenskiy Speech (2:36 p.m.)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stayed in the room during Zelenskiy’s virtual address at the G-20 summit, before firing back with a litany of often-made but unsubstantiated accusations, people familiar with the matter said.

The speeches were a prominent fixture of the first G-20 session and signaled how tensions and the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are hanging over the bloc.

Gazprom’s Daily Gas Exports Dive to New Multi-Year Low (2:16 p.m.)

Gazprom PJSC’s daily natural-gas exports to key markets declined so far in November, extending the multi-year lows hit last month with flows to Europe capped.

Russian pipeline gas flows to Europe have been falling for months as the Kremlin retaliates for the region’s support of Ukraine amid the war. European concerns over supplies have dwindled recently as the continent, historically the biggest market for Gazprom, has been diversifying away from Russian imports and stockpiling the fuel before the winter. European Union gas storage sites were 95.5% full in the week to Nov. 12.

Wheat Extends Drop on Optimism Over Grain Deal (12 p.m.)

Chicago wheat futures fell as much as 2.1% to $8.205 a bushel, before paring losses to 1.3% as of 4:42 a.m. local time. Corn traded at a two-month low, and Paris milling-wheat futures also dropped to the lowest since September.

The pact was signed in late July for an initial 120-day run, which is due to expire this weekend. Renewing it would help maintain flows of critical foodstuffs despite Russia’s invasion, buffering strained global supplies. Ukraine has shipped more than 10 million tons of crops through the Black Sea since the deal came into force, led by corn and wheat cargoes.

EU Formally Starts Training Mission for Ukraine (11:52 a.m.)

The EU’s new military mission is aimed at training up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of its member states, including Poland. It will be commanded by the bloc’s director of the Military Planning and Conduct Capability, Vice Admiral Herve Blejean.

The EU also approved €16 million to finance the delivery of ammunition and other lethal military equipment to Kyiv.

Scholz Will Keep Talking to Putin (11:52 a.m.)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reinforced his position that it’s important to maintain dialog with Russian President Vladimir Putin on ending the war and he has no misgivings about keeping a channel open to the Russian leader.

“In the end there has to come a moment at some point when Russia sees and accepts that it must come out of this situation,” Scholz told reporters at the G-20 summit in Bali. One precondition for any peace settlement is that Putin withdraws Russian troops from Ukraine and the government in Kyiv must not be pressured to accept any deal dictated by the Kremlin, he added.

Russia Expected to Extend Grain Deal (11:52 a.m.)

Russia is expected to extend a United Nations-brokered deal allowing exports of Ukrainian grain and other farm products from the Black Sea, according to four people familiar with the situation.

The initial accord to ensures a vital flow of foodstuffs to the global market, will roll over a Nov. 19 deadline unless one of the parties objects.

Russian envoy Lavrov, speaking after Group of 20 meetings in Bali, said the UN assured him that his government’s conditions for the grain deal would be met by the US and EU. Those demands include making sure Ukraine doesn’t use the export corridor for military purposes, facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer shipments, allowing state-owned Rosselkhozbank “to work in full,” and ensuring “normal” insurance rates, he said.

Zelenskiy Outlines Requirements for Peace Talks at G-20 (10:43 a.m.)

Speaking to the G-20 leaders, Zelenskiy outlined the most urgent steps Russia must take before any peace talks happen. He said Moscow must first remove troops from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and transfer control of the station to IAEA and Ukraine and complete an exchange of prisoners and deportees. Russia must also accept Ukraine’s territory under the UN General Assembly resolution and pull back all its troops and cede to Ukraine control of its borders.

The Ukrainian president also warned that the country needs more deliveries of air defense and anti-missile systems from partners to help protect itself, especially given that its energy system is operating under strain after Russian attacks last month. Ukraine asked for a UN mission to inspect critical energy infrastructure and assess the scale of damage and the amount of help required.

Latvia Calls for Marshall Plan for Ukraine (9:37 a.m.)

Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks called on the EU to start thinking about how the bloc can help Ukraine after the war ends, pointing to comments by Zelenskiy that the liberation of Kherson could be the beginning of the end of the war. “We have to think about tomorrow and how Ukraine will be helped by the European Union,” Pabriks told reporters ahead of a gathering of foreign and defense ministers in Brussels.

The Latvian defense chief said the EU would be able to contribute after the war ends by assisting with de-mining teams and anything else Ukraine needs to rebuild the country the way Germany did after WWII. “There is a need for a Marshall plan and this is what the EU should concentrate on,” Pabriks said.

Most G-20 Leaders Agree to Condemn Russia for War in Ukraine (8:48 a.m.)

A majority of G-20 nations are set to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a joint statement drafted for the summit that was seen by Bloomberg.

The statement cites a discussion at the summit about the impact of the conflict on the global economy. It refers to the “war in Ukraine” but not “Russia’s war in Ukraine,” and represents a compromise in wording designed to get as many G-20 leaders to sign off as possible.

Ukraine Seeking New Grain Shipment Funding (1:45 a.m.)

The Ukrainian government is working with supporter nations to fund new shipments of grain around the anniversary of the 1930s Holodomor famine — a symbolic push that comes amid discussions to extend a deal that allows grain exports from its war-stricken ports.

Officials in Kyiv are seeking funding and support for shipments that would be timed for the late November commemoration of the famine. The plans are at an early stage and it’s unclear how many ships might be involved and how much it would cost, according to officials familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing the negotiations.