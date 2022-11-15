“We are still engaging” with Twitter, which told regulators it will continue to take decisions on EU users’ data in Dublin, said Graham Doyle, deputy commissioner at the Irish authority. Doyle said the company appointed Renato Monteiro as its acting data protection officer after Damien Kieran departed.
Twitter has seen a dramatic few days since Musk bought the company. He fired around 3,700 of its global workforce, ushered out several executives and ordered the remaining employees to stop working from home.
Twitter didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the Irish talks.
The Irish watchdog supervises privacy compliance of some of Silicon Valley’s biggest firms, who have their EU hub in the country, and has probes open against several. The regulator, like all EU watchdogs, had their powers boosted through the General Data Protection Regulation, which allows them to fine companies as much as 4% of annual sales for serious violations of data privacy.
