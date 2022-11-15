With Tuesday’s advance, the Golden Dragon Index has gained 33% in November, on track for its best monthly return on record. By contrast, October was the worst-ever month for the benchmark, culminating in a 14% slide on Oct. 24 to the lowest level in more than nine years.

A triple dose of positive news is boosting bruised Chinese stocks. Investors see warmer ties between the world’s two largest economies after Xi Jinping and Joe Biden’s meeting at the Group of 20 summit, boosting the outlook for trade. At the same time, China’s supportive measures to its ailing property sector and the loosening of some Covid restrictions have given investors other reasons to cheer.

“Whilst you can’t draw too many positives out of one meeting, I think it does set a floor in terms of relations,” said Manraj Sekhon, chief investment officer for emerging markets equity at Franklin Templeton Investments, during an interview with Bloomberg Television. Sekhon added that Beijing’s relaxations in Covid rules are “heading in the right directions” as he saw value in Chinese consumer stocks.

China and the US are restarting collaboration on issues ranging from climate change to food security. The two leaders pledged to avoid confrontation, a timely reassurance amid growing fears of a decoupling between the two superpowers following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan and US curbs on cutting-edge chip technology exports.

Bank of America strategists led by Ajay Singh Kapur said they are turning “tactically constructive” on Chinese stocks, citing signs that China is relaxing its Covid rules, among other factors.

Elsewhere, latest data showed that China’s economic activity weakened in October, with retail sales posting its first decline since May and property investment continuing to contract. While data “surprised to the downside across the board,” that explained policy makers renewed resolve to support the economy, according to Societe Generale economists Wei Yao and Michelle Lam.

“Activity sours – but there is light at the end of the tunnel,” they said in a note, adding that an exit of China’s Covid Zero measures is “almost certain” in 2023.