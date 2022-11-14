The crime scene investigation team works as Turkish policemen try to secure the area after an explosion at Istiklal Street in Istanbul, Turkey, 13 November 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / ERDEM SAHIN)

The explosion on Sunday took place in the middle of Istiklal Street, which is lined with bars, cafes and shops. Police cordoned off much of the pedestrian area as ambulance crews attended to victims, according to media reports.

“We are leaning towards a female suspect who detonated a bomb,” Vice-President Fuat Oktay told reporters on Sunday evening.

While there were no immediate claims of responsibility, the attack may have been carried out by a woman who was seen running away on foot after leaving a parcel on a bench moments before the explosion, according to security footage broadcast by DHA news agency. The attack came as Turkey prepares to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in about six months and highlights the threat of a revival in terrorism in one of the Middle East’s biggest economies.

“Perpetrators will be punished in the way they deserve,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Sunday. “There is suspicion of terrorism, according to initial findings, including the role of a woman in this,” he said in televised remarks before flying to Indonesia to attend the summit of the Group of 20 nations.

Militants from separatist Kurdish groups as well as Islamic State and left-wing organisations have carried out numerous bombings in Nato member Turkey in the past. Five were killed and dozens were injured in a suicide bombing in Istiklal in March 2016.

Turkey’s official media watchdog RTUK swiftly imposed a ban on broadcasting images of the attack. The government also moved to limit online discussion and slowed down the internet due to security reasons, two senior officials confirmed. Authorities also launched an investigation into “negative” posts on social media, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

A soccer match at a stadium close to Istiklal has been postponed, local media reported.