X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

The Gathering 2022 banner

The Gathering is back and it's just 10 days away!

Join us for a day of solutions-based discussions led by South Africa's thought-leaders.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Sunak takes aim at Putin, urging end to loopholes, at G...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Sunak takes aim at Putin, urging end to loopholes, at G20 debut

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons on November 2, 2022 in London, England. Rishi Sunak faces his second Prime Minister's Questions. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
14 Nov 2022
0

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to call for the Group of 20 summit to help end the war in Ukraine by closing loopholes exploited by Russian President Vladimir Putin for years.

In his second major international gathering since taking over as prime minister, Sunak will push for global action to bring down the cost of living, boost global trade, prevent starvation and end the war.

He arrives in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday for the meeting of leaders of the world’s biggest economies. It will be the first time a UK premier has met a Russian representative since the invasion in February.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is attending the talks instead of Putin. Sunak said he will use the opportunity “to call out Putin’s barbarism and force Russia to confront the global suffering caused by this senseless campaign of violence”.

Russia has exploited Europe’s dependency on Russian gas and Ukraine’s critical food supplies as leverage against sanctions and as a form of economic warfare.

Sunak said the global community needs to take action “to support the global food trade to save lives at risk of starvation”, including renewing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a safe food corridor from Ukrainian ports, on 19 November.

He called for a “G20-wide commitment never to weaponise food production and distribution”.

Reform of the World Trade Organisation to boost bilateral trade could also “release the opportunities of the 21st century while tackling the manipulation of global markets by malign actors”.

The West needs to “end Russia’s stranglehold over international energy prices” in part by unlocking investment for the green transition, he added.  

Sunak also made a thinly veiled attack on China, which has declined to distance itself from Russia, over its so-called debt trap diplomacy in Africa and other low income nations.

He said leaders need to provide “honest, reliable finance to help developing countries… an alternative to borrowing from exploitative sources”. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted