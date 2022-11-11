President Xi Jinping chaired the Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee meeting weeks after he led a once-in-five-years overhaul of the top panel’s membership.

It was the first gathering of the committee to discuss Covid-19 policy since early May. Here’s the full text of the official Xinhua News Agency’s report and here’s the one from May. There are key differences in language on testing, vaccines, lockdowns and propaganda, underscoring a shift in the top leadership’s stance on Covid-Zero.

While some of the new November language urging balance and criticising excessive disruption is a repeat of sentiment expressed in recent weeks by other government bodies, the pronouncements from meetings of China’s top seven leaders are considered the highest-level national instructions and surpass all others in significance.

Here’s a closer look:

Defending the strategy

May’s statement mounted a strong defense of the controversial Covid Zero playbook, and forbade officials from questioning the strategy. There was a vow to “fight against any speech that distorts, questions or rejects our country’s Covid-control policy”, and the statement said the approach of lockdowns and mass testing “can stand the test of history, and our measures are scientific and effective”.

November’s statement left out such sentiment, only repeating a single line of asking local officials to “align their thinking and actions with the decisions and plans” of the top leadership.

Testing, lockdowns

In May, officials’ propensity to impose hard and fast lockdowns – placing entire cities under movement controls over a handful of cases – was encouraged, with the top leadership body emphasising “timely” action and urging measures to be “strictly implemented”.

In November, the language has evolved into encouraging “science-based and targeted” Covid controls, while discouraging “superfluous policy steps and a one-size-fits-all approach”.

November’s language also stopped short of May’s instructions to “test anyone that should get tested, quarantine anyone that should be isolated and hospitalize anyone that should be treated.” Instead, it dialed back to asking for effective implementation of “early detection, reporting, quarantine and treatment”.

Economic and social disruption

November’s statement devotes multiple mentions to minimizing the impact of Covid control work on people’s lives, a significant new addition. In May, the only such mention was noting that people’s support makes a difference to epidemic response, and that they must be well-informed and their concerns responded to.

In contrast, the November language asked for the epidemic’s impact on economic and social development to be “minimised”, and said that the normal order of work and life must be restored as “soon as possible” whenever virus restrictions are levied.

The meeting “underscored all-out efforts to provide better services for people’s life and work, maintain normal order in production and work, and promote vaccination among key groups.”

Doomsaying, vaccines

In November, the Standing Committee dialed back a section from May that described why China can’t loosen its Covid controls. While both statements noted the challenges of China’s unbalanced regional development and insufficient medical resources, November’s statement left out this dire prognosis from May: “Relaxing Covid controls would lead to large-scale infections, a surge in serious cases and deaths, damaging the economy and people’s health.”

Instead it mentions vaccines twice, calling for strengthened efforts in research and development, and asking for vaccination among key groups to be promoted. This will likely raise hopes that China is moving towards the vaccine protection strategy that has enabled other countries like Singapore and South Korea to open up with low death tolls. BM/DM