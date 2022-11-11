X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Biden Agenda Will Depend on Flood of Regulations If GOP...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Biden Agenda Will Depend on Flood of Regulations If GOP Wins Control

US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Biden is speaking following a midterm election in which Democrats fared better than expected and avoided a worst-case scenario in Tuesday night's vote as a feared Republican wave failed to materialize.
By Bloomberg
11 Nov 2022
0

From fighting climate change to protecting consumers, President Joe Biden’s agenda will depend on a flurry of federal regulations if the midterm elections hand Republicans control of Congress.

With little chance of legislative compromise on major initiatives under a House (and possibly a Senate) controlled by Republicans, the White House will be forced to rely on federal agencies to advance much of Biden’s priorities over the next two years, racing to finalize major regulations and craft new ones during his remaining time in office.

The potential change in power — the GOP appears poised to take back control of at least take the House — deals a blow to Biden’s ability to make good on a promise to provide $11.4 billion in international climate finance by 2024 just as the president arrives Friday at the UN climate summit in Egypt.

“There is a great deal the Biden administration can do with purely executive authority at this point and now is the time for them to begin,” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, told reporters Thursday.

Under a divided government, Biden’s climate ambitions will increasingly be pursued through the executive branch. The Environmental Protection Agency already is drawing on longstanding legal authority to write new regulations clamping down on greenhouse gas emissions from oil wells, power plants and vehicles. And the Inflation Reduction Act gave the Interior Department an explicit mandate to curtail methane leaks from oil and gas infrastructure on federal land, empowering the agency to set new limits.

“I don’t think the elections will change the fact that EPA has legislative authority” to “pursue the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to protect public health and protect the planet,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan told Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “We’re going to continue to move forward and do our job.”

Prominent Democrats are encouraging Biden to go even further and use his executive powers to impose a carbon border tax, mandate carbon capture for major emitters and even declare a climate emergency that would allow him to shut down oil exports and route federal funding to renewable energy projects.

It’s not just game changing environmental regulations that are in the pipeline. Biden can use executive authority to implement other major parts of his agenda in areas like consumer protection, health care, student debt, and workers’ rights.

The administration is moving forward with a pair of regulations to enhance airline passenger consumer protections by requiring more transparency in ancillary fees and expanding the rights to refunds for canceled flights. Some Democratic lawmakers have proposed similar legislative action, but a GOP majority in either chamber would make that less likely.

Other major regulations include a Department of Labor proposal that makes it easier for gig workers to be classified as employees that threatens gig-dependent companies like Lyft Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. Other rules in the works take aim at everything from telemarketers to organic pet food.

To be sure, the Biden administration was planning to advance major rules, including those limiting greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles and oil wells, without the help of Congress, and federal agencies are busy working to implement programs created or expanded by the Inflation Reduction Act. But the election results put a premium on all that activity.

Republicans’ lackluster performance in the midterms, in which an expected “red wave” never formed, may help motivate the White House to keep churning out more rules, said Susan Dudley, director of the George Washington University Regulatory Studies Center. The administration could start to craft new regulations in areas like social media and crypto currency, Dudley said.

“I really do think that the administration is interpreting this election as being a reinforcement they are on the right track,” said Dudley, who served as administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs under President George W. Bush. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw an increase in regulatory actively.”

But the clock is ticking: Regulations finalized in the final months of an administration are particularly vulnerable to being overturned under the Congressional Review Act, using just a simple majority vote in the House and the Senate.

There’s also a risk to an approach that cuts Congress out of the picture. Major regulations will face inevitable legal challenges, and if a Republican wins the White House in two years, that next administration may opt not to vigorously defend Biden-era rules in court.

“Real policy is getting made through regulation and every one of consequence will be challenged legally,” said Dan Bosch, director of regulatory policy for the American Action Forum, a Republican-aligned think tank. “I think we will see a lot of challenges to most if not all of the rules that come out over the next few years.”

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted