GAUTENG

Comedy

Jason Goliath: Dala What You Must, It Is What It Is

Jason Goliath is back with a new comedy show documenting his life over the past three years with “never-before-heard stories”. Goliath is known for living by the motto “chase your happy”, and this is reflected in his lively shows. Tickets cost R200 a person and are available via Webtickets. The show begins at 8pm.

Where: Theatre on The Square, Johannesburg

When: 16 to 27 November

Art exhibition

Brett Charles Seiler — Scenes From an Apartment

This exhibition invites visitors into a world of observations made by Zimbabwean-born artist Brett Charles Seiler, who explores and illustrates domestic scenes through an installation made up of revealing, emotive sketches, paintings and household items such as “hipster house plants”. The body of work offers an expressive commentary on the artist’s own experiences as well as the overall human condition. Entry is free.

Where: Everard Read, Johannesburg

When: Until 19 November

Fine Dining

Lunch In The Forrest

Presented by the Flavour Studio, in collaboration with Spier 1692 and Bisquit & Dubouché, guests can look forward to a dazzling four-course, outdoor lunch experience. The food will be presented by Chef Marcus Modimokwane, who was among GQ’s top five chefs last year. Guests can expect to be treated to music and a selection of the country’s top wines. The event begins at 11am and ends at 5pm. Tickets cost R700 per person and are available via Quicket.

Where: Whistling Trees Lodge and Events, Midrand

When: 12 November

Music

Laurie Levine and Frankie Beagle House Concert

If you prefer intimate music performance settings, join singer-songwriters Laurie Levine and Frankie Beagle for an afternoon of acoustic performances of their original songs. The event begins at 3pm and ends at 5pm. Tickets cost R120 per person and are available via Quicket.

Where: 66 Hamilton Avenue, Randburg

When: 13 November

***

WESTERN CAPE

Theatre

Dinner with the 42’s

The play takes place in a dystopian future where humans are near extinction, and individuals must either have children or face the threat of being killed and used as food. The play is directed by Greg Karvellas, written by Scott Sparrow, and stars Emily Child, Nicholas Pauling and Brent Palmer. The production has an age restriction of 16. Tickets cost R180 per person and are available via Webtickets.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town

When: 8 to 19 November

Music

Cape Town Concert Series International Festival — Alexey Stadler and Friends

Classical music enthusiasts should take note of this upcoming concert presented by the Cape Town Concert Series and Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. Guest performer, Russian cellist Alexey Stadler, will perform pieces by Bach, Hindemith and Mozart. Stadler has been playing the cello since he was four years old. Standard tickets cost R225 per person, and student tickets cost R80 per person. Available via Webtickets.

Where: Concert Hall, Cape Town

When: 12 November

Vincent: The Cabaret

This award-winning cabaret explores the relationships and life experiences of the late Dutch artistic great, Vincent van Gogh, through music and immersive projections of the artist’s work. The production stars talented performer Daniel Anderson and was conceptualised by Amanda Bothma. Central to the play is the artist’s long-held “desire to love and be loved”. Tickets cost R180 per person and are available via Computicket.

Where: Artscape Theatre Centre, Cape Town

When: 10 to 19 November

***

EASTERN CAPE

Music

The Magic of Motown

Do you enjoy R&B or musical throwbacks from the 1960s? This production features performances by local musicians and dancers that pay tribute to artists such as Prince of Soul Marvin Gaye and Motown legend Diana Ross. The production is directed by Megan Francis and choreographed by Vicky Luff and Jayson Jegels. Tickets cost R150 per person and are available via Computicket.

Where: The Guild Theatre, East London

When: 17 to 18 November

Karen Zoid live at The Music Kitchen

Following a sold-out show in July, South Africa’s “Queen of Rock”, Karen Zoid, is back for another performance in the Friendly City. Zoid’s albums include Poles Apart, Chasing The Sun, Media and Postmodern World. The show begins at 7.30pm and ends at 10.30pm. Tickets cost R280 per person and are available via Quicket.

Where: The Music Kitchen, Gqeberha

When: 19 November

Art exhibition

Hold by Liesl Duthie

Through a combination of fine art mediums — oil painting and charcoal drawing — set in an installation mirroring a pediatric ward, Liesl Duthie’s exhibition explores the relationship between infants and adoptive families. The installation is also accompanied by original music by local artist Robert Duthie. Entry to the gallery is free.

Where: GFI Art Gallery, Gqeberha

Date: Until 29 November

***

KWAZULU-NATAL

Community fundraiser

Absolute Pets Walk for Paws

This event will allow you to get tips and tricks on how to best take care of your four-legged, furry companion or you can simply enjoy some fresh air in a pet-friendly environment. The distance is 2.5km and the walk starts at 9am. All proceeds will go towards the Nelspruit SPCA and the first 50 entries will be treated to gift bags. Dogs will also be provided with free nail-clipping, treats and samples. Owners will have the opportunity to enter their pets into competitions, with various prizes up for grabs. Tickets cost R45 and are available via Quicket.

Where: Friends Café, Mbombela

When: 19 November. DM