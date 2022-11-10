The Gathering 2022 banner

The Gathering is back and it's just two weeks away!

Join us for a day of solutions-based discussions led by South Africa's thought-leaders.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Covid curbs increased in China factory hub Guangzhou as...

Newsdeck

Guangzhou shutdown

Covid curbs increased in China factory hub Guangzhou as outbreak balloons

Residents are tested for Covid-19 in Guangzhou on Oct. 31. Photographer: VCG/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
10 Nov 2022
0

(Bloomberg) -- China is increasing Covid restrictions in southern manufacturing powerhouse Guangzhou, suspending schools and widening lockdowns after days of more incremental moves failed to arrest a swelling outbreak. 

The order came after two more districts followed the Haizhu region in locking down, with residents confined to their homes except to shop for essential items like food.

Guangzhou has China’s most significant virus outbreak right now, accounting for 2,555 of the country’s 8,494 new infections reported for Wednesday.

While small by global standards, the tally is helping drive the national case count to levels not seen since Shanghai’s massive outbreak in the spring. The persistence of Guangzhou’s flareup raises the risk of more stringent action from authorities in the factory hub, home to many garment manufacturers as well as automakers like EV company Xpeng Inc. It’s also just over the border from Hong Kong.

China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index fell as much as 1% on Thursday morning, while a gauge of Chinese stocks traded in Hong Kong dropped 2.3%.

Explore Bloomberg’s Exclusive China Covid Dashboard on the Terminal

Officials seemed to be following recently reinforced directions from Beijing to be less obtrusive in enforcing Covid Zero, holding back in imposing a more sweeping lockdown despite signs the virus was spreading in Guangzhou. The order has seen authorities elsewhere be more covert with their restrictions, imposing curbs incrementally, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and in some cases not making any announcements at all. Some residents have only discovered they’re in lockdown when arriving home.

The world’s biggest iPhone factory remains under Covid restrictions despite a wider lockdown on the area where the plant is located being lifted on Wednesday. The government in Zhengzhou, a city in central China, reported a surge to 1,228 infections for Wednesday.

The Foxconn Technology Co. plant — known as “iPhone City” for its size — was in an area still deemed high risk, meaning lockdown-like curbs still apply, including a stay-at-home order. The factory remains in a so-called closed loop system, a Foxconn representative said Wednesday.

China Extends Covid Restrictions on World’s Biggest IPhone Plant

Beijing is also emerging as a key hotspot, with the capital reporting 95 new cases for Wednesday, holding near a more than five-month high. Neighborhoods and apartment blocks in the populous Chaoyang district are being locked down, and some schools suspended, too.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted