Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asian stocks fall, crypto bounces before CPI: markets wrap

The New York Stock Exchange in New York on Tuesday, 31 May 2022. (Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
10 Nov 2022
0

Asian stocks weakened after US shares fell and cryptocurrencies arrested a sharp decline that sapped risk appetite ahead of crucial inflation data due later on Thursday.

Shares in Japan, China and Australia fell. US equity futures inched higher after the S&P 500 slumped on Wednesday to end a three-day advance. Earnings from Walt Disney and News Corp disappointed. The dollar treaded water after a Wednesday rally and bond yields fell in Australia and New Zealand, following Treasuries.

Bitcoin climbed above $16,000 after tumbling by the biggest margin since March 2020 on Wednesday as Binance scrapped plans to acquire embattled exchange FTX.com, which may face bankruptcy. The action pressured shares in Asian companies related to cryptocurrencies after their US peers fell sharply.

US voters delivered a mixed verdict in midterm elections. Republicans headed for control of the House by smaller margins than forecast while the race for Senate continued.

A divided congress “would likely block further bold fiscal moves,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note. For markets, however, “Federal Reserve policy, rather than fiscal policy, will remain the main driver”.

October inflation data will offer clues on the path of Fed tightening. JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts said a hot print could send US stocks 6% lower in Thursday trade.

Oil traded flat after its worst day in nearly a month as US stockpiles grew and Covid outbreaks in China threatened growth. BM/DM

