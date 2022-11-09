Spanspek, or canteloupe, is the finest melon for my taste. This recipe, though it inevitably retains the sweetness of the melon, is nevertheless a savoury dish. Spanspek also stars in the classic hors d’oeuvres of prosciutto with melon, once a staple of old-fashioned hotel restaurant menus, so I’m not the first to use it in a savoury recipe.

Just like a million other soups, it starts with the simmering of chopped onion, carrot and celery with garlic, and then flavour it up with orange peel, bay leaves and subtle spices. Then, cubed melon goes in and a bit of magic starts to happen in the pot.

In this version, once the soup has been blended I quickly whizz in some chopped fresh coriander (cilantro) leaves. I use avocado oil for its lightness and freshness.

The soup needs to be well chilled before serving, and is perfect for lunch on a hot summer’s day.

Ingredients

3 Tbsp avocado oil

1 large white onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 celery stick, diced

2 carrots, grated

1 tsp ground coriander seeds

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground fennel

1 strip of dried or fresh orange peel (or naartjie)

2 bay leaves

1 large spanspek (canteloupe), peeled, deseeded and cubed

1 litre vegetable stock

500 ml full cream milk

Salt and white pepper to taste

A handful of fresh coriander (cilantro), rinsed, patted dry and finely chopped

Fresh coriander to garnish

Method

Sauté the onion and garlic in avocado oil for only a minute or two until softened but not taking on colour.

Add the celery and carrot, stir well, and simmer for 3 or 4 minutes while stirring.

Add the orange peel and bay leaves and stir in the spices. Add the cubed spanspek and stir to coat. Simmer gently for 5 minutes or so, stirring now and then.

Add the stock, milk and salt and white pepper to taste and bring to a boil. Reduce to a gentle simmer and simmer for about 20 minutes, covered, on a low heat.

Remove the bay leaves and orange peel. Cool the soup to room temperature.

Blend until smooth in a food processor or using a handheld blender, then stir in the chopped coriander and quickly whizz it again.

Refrigerate until well chilled. Serve with a coriander leaf garnish. DM/TGIFood

