Clash of the Cartels webinar banner

Clash of The Cartels: Unmasking the global drug kingpins stalking South Africa

Join Mandy Wiener and Daily Maverick investigative journalist and author Caryn Dolley for the live online launch of her latest title, Clash of the Cartels now.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Petition urges Kyiv authorities not to erect tree over...

Newsdeck

Ukraine war

Petition urges Kyiv authorities not to erect tree over festive period

Ukrainians walk around the main Christmas Tree in front of the Saint Sophia's Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine, 23 December 2021. The tree of 31 meters features more than ten thousand Christmas tree decorations. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
By Reuters
09 Nov 2022
0

KYIV, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Thousands of Kyiv residents have signed a petition urging city authorities not to erect a giant tree during this year's festive period, and instead to give money to the army and to people displaced by the war with Russia.

The Kyiv tree, which in recent years has been set up in front of the 11th-century Saint Sophia Cathedral at the heart of the capital, is traditionally the main one in Ukraine at Christmas and New Year.

But petition organiser Natalia Popovych said it was “inappropriate” to spend money on a tree when Ukraine is fighting a war, millions of people have been forced to flee their homes and thousands have been killed.

“It’s more appropriate to spend the allocated funds on helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine or helping IDPs (internally displaced people),” she wrote in the petition, which was posted by Kyiv city authorities.

“I understand that there must be a holiday, but let it take place in every home.”

The petition has already secured the 6,000 signatures needed for it to be considered by the authorities.

It is unclear when they will do so although Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said that there will be no mass celebrations in the capital.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted