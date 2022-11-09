Clash of the Cartels webinar banner

Clash of The Cartels: Unmasking the global drug kingpins stalking South Africa

Man detained after eggs thrown at King Charles

Monarchy

Man detained after eggs thrown at King Charles

Britain's King Charles III (C) and Camilla, the Queen Consort (C-L) arrive at York Minster, in York, Britain, 09 November 2022. The British royal couple will attend a short service and meet people from the Cathedral and the City of York. The King will unveil a statute of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which will be blessed by The Archbishop of York. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL
By Reuters
09 Nov 2022
YORK, England, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A man was detained on Wednesday after eggs were thrown at King Charles and Camilla, his wife and queen consort, as they carried out an engagement in northern England.

Footage on social media showed four eggs flying past the British monarch and his wife and smashing on the ground as they arrived for a traditional ceremony in York. They appeared to be unmoved by the incident and carried on with the engagement.

Police officers rushed in to drag away a protester who was shouting slogans. Others in the crowd jeered him, and chanted “God save the king”.

Charles, who came to the throne in September after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, is on a two-day tour of northern England.

Eggs were also thrown at Elizabeth’s royal car in 2022 when she visited Nottingham, central England, and anti-British protesters threw eggs at Charles during a walkabout in central Dublin in 1995.

(Reporting by Russell Cheyne and Michael Holden. Editing by Andrew MacAskill and Bernadette Baum)

