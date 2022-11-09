X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Binance’s Zhao Says No ‘Master Plan’ for Takeover of FT...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Binance’s Zhao Says No ‘Master Plan’ for Takeover of FTX

Changpeng Zhao
By Bloomberg
09 Nov 2022
0

Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said in a memo to employees that there wasn’t a “master plan” to take over FTX.com and the collapse of the rival crypto exchange “is not good for anyone in the industry.”

Zhao stunned the crypto world on Tuesday with an announcement that his firm was moving to take over Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.com, which suffered a liquidity crunch after Zhao announced that he was selling a $530 million holding of FTX’s native token. The letter of intent signed is a non-binding agreement. Terms haven’t been disclosed.

Changpeng Zhao
Changpeng Zhao

“It was less than 24 hrs ago that SBF called me. And before that, I had very little knowledge of the internal state of things at FTX,” Zhao wrote in the memo sent Wednesday, which was obtained by Bloomberg News. “I was surprised when he wanted to talk. My first reaction was, he wants to do an OTC deal… But here we are.”

Zhao noted that “due diligence for the deal is on-going,” and reminded employees not to trade the FTT token. He also told employees not to comment on the transaction.

“Do not view it as a ‘win for us’,” Zhao said. “User confidence is severely shaken. Regulators will scrutinize exchanges even more. Licenses around the globe will be harder to get. And people now think we are the biggest and will attack us more.” 

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted