Access to safe transport, whether it is public or private, is of significance to the rights and equality of women. With the unprecedented crisis in Durban in the last year, from civil unrest to mass flooding, it has been more challenging than ever for residents, especially women, to move around their city confidently. To increase access, Uber is currently offering women 50% off 10 rides (up to R40 per trip) to and from areas that are less safe in Durban*. The offer ends 30 November 2022 and terms and conditions apply.

“At Uber, we’re committed to helping as many women as possible get to that important job interview, doctor’s appointment or essential errand. We want to ensure that women don’t get left behind and that while they go about their daily lives, they feel safe and confident to do so,” explains Mpho Sebelebele, Head of Communications for Uber South Africa.

Women empowerment has been and continues to be a key focus for Uber. **According to Uber’s latest insights, where over 1000 e-hailing users in South Africa were surveyed, women feel empowered to travel independently when taking a trip requested via the Uber app. According to the surveyed participants surveyed:

85% of women who use Uber say that they believe the Uber App has made commuting safer.

71% of women who use Uber say that Uber has empowered them and helped them achieve their potential.

While 84% of women who use Uber say that Uber has made the impossible possible now that they feel that they can commute more freely and more safely.

Safety remains a top priority

“We believe that you deserve to be able to move safely, and to look forward to new opportunities, which is why we’re focused on safety. From setting new standards to developing new technology with the goal of reducing incidents, safety is always top of mind,” adds Sebelebele.

Over the years Uber has invested in industry-leading safety features that are now available in South Africa including, among others, the Emergency Assistance Button, Safety Check-Up, Follow My Ride, Verify Your Pin and strong rider verification processes. Uber has also initiated a Safety Sessions Programme which sees drivers, law enforcement and Uber meet to discuss the realities on the ground. Sessions have already been held in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

According to Selebelebele, “We are also piloting our new Audio Recording feature, which will be rolling out to Durban users soon. This feature allows drivers and riders to record their trips and submit the recording to our support team in the event of a safety incident.

How to claim your trips:

Click on the voucher link here

Click “Add Voucher” to add it to your account

The voucher will appear in the ‘Wallet’ section of the app

The voucher will be applied when requesting a trip to/from selected areas in Durban

Let’s give back together

That’s not all, we want to help ensure that even more women can move safely and look forward to the opportunities ahead. In addition to the 50,000 rides, we will be offering 1 additional discounted ride for every 10th trip taken in Durban between 15 October 2022 – 15 November 2022, to help even more women commute safely.** The more you ride, the more discounted rides we will help provide!

For more on the T&Cs, please see here.