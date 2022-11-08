X

Adidas Is a Short Walk for New CEO, But May Prove Hard...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Adidas Is a Short Walk for New CEO, But May Prove Hard Climb

Bjoern Gulden, chief executive officer of Puma SE, reacts during the company's full year earnings news conference in Herzogenaurach, Germany, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Puma soared to a record after forecasting sales will grow 10% this year despite uncertainty regarding how much the coronavirus outbreak will impact business.
By Bloomberg
08 Nov 2022
0

For Bjorn Gulden, at least one part of taking over as chief executive officer of Adidas AG will be hassle-free -- his new company is located just a short stroll through the Bavarian countryside from his old post at rival Puma SE.

Once he starts in January, though, the hard part begins — grappling with a handful of crises and above all breathing new life into a sports brand that desperately needs a new generation of hot-selling sneakers and apparel.

Gulden will also contend with towering expectations. When news of his early departure from Puma hit on Friday, Adidas’s stock surged 30% as investors concluded he’d soon take over the bigger company. The shares rose almost 5% Tuesday, when his appointment became official.

Even Eric Liedtke is excited. He’s the ex-brand guru who masterminded last decade’s golden era of Adidas sneakers, reviving the wildly popular Stan Smiths, ushering in the Pharrell Williams-influenced Superstars, and yes, helping introduce the rapper Ye’s now discontinued Yeezy line.

“To me, Bjorn is the right guy for the right time,” Liedtke, who left Adidas at the end of 2019, said in an interview. “It’s a great day for the Three Stripes. It needs a fresh start.”

The enthusiasm for Gulden is partly explained by his sports industry pedigree, and partly by his personality. When Rorsted was brought into Adidas in 2016, the goal was to instill financial discipline on a sports brand that already had a fast-growing portfolio of hot sneakers and products.

Soccer, Handball

While Rorsted is a former athlete himself — having once played on Denmark’s youth national handball team — his career included stints at companies like Oracle, Compaq and Hewlett Packard, along with an eight-year tenure as CEO of German soapmaker Henkel AG. Rorsted has said he doesn’t work particularly closely with the creative types responsible for churning out new products. Liedtke’s departure in 2019 was seen by many as emblematic of an exodus of design talent under Rorsted’s watch.

Gulden, by contrast, comes across as more easy-going, quick to create an atmosphere of openness and levity. He’s a former athlete, too, having played professional soccer for 1. FC Nürnberg — close to the Adidas and Puma headquarters — and also in his native Norway. Gulden also played handball for a team in Norway’s top league.

His entire career has been in sports and fashion, and includes a seven-year stint at Adidas in the 1990s when he was senior vice president of apparel and accessories. He later became managing director of footwear retailer Deichmann, where he oversaw US subsidiaries Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoes. Gulden also served as CEO of Danish jewelry brand Pandora in 2012 before taking over the leadership of Puma the following year.

Since then, he’s signed deals with high-profile soccer clubs like Manchester City, brought the company back into professional basketball in the US and set up a handful of celebrity partnerships, including one with rapper Jay-Z. While Gulden wins plaudits for Puma’s improvement, its turnaround began under a predecessor, Jochen Zeitz.

‘Boon’ for Adidas

It took Gulden several years to drive a big change in Puma’s earnings, Credit Suisse analyst Simon Irwin pointed out. Investors should be clear that Adidas’s panoply of problems offers no “quick fix,” he said in a note.

Nonetheless, investors are pleased. Gulden “is a boon for Adidas,” Ingo Speich, head of corporate governance at Deka Investment in Frankfurt, a large Adidas shareholder, said over the weekend.

Adidas and Puma have a decades-long rivalry that used to prevent top executives from even contemplating a similar switch of employers. The two companies were founded by brothers — Adolf and Rudolf Dassler — who grew apart following World War II after having built a family shoemaking business in their hometown of Herzogenaurach.

Gulden’s interpersonal skills could soon be put to the test at Adidas. The company has faced years of complaints from some staff that its culture tends to marginalize minorities, particularly Black workers. The discord intensified after the murder of George Floyd by a White police officer. The feelings resurfaced in recent months amid the growing list of controversial and antisemitic statements from Ye — along with what many perceived as Adidas’s slow response in ending that partnership.

Adidas also faces a delicate situation in China. Once its biggest growth market, sales have dropped by more than a third this year as consumers boycotted Western brands and Chinese celebrities proved reluctant to market their products. While those problems have also affected Puma, Adidas has a much bigger business there and has been harder hit.

Yeezy Future

Another challenge facing Gulden is what to do with all the shoe designs from the Yeezy collection. The partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was wildly successful, growing to account for nearly half of Adidas’s profits. Yet its disastrous end has raised questions about whether customers will buy shoes of the Yeezy design — stripped of the Yeezy name.

Judging by Gulden’s remarks during an October conference call with reporters after Puma’s recent earnings, he’s convinced that celebrity collaborations will remain essential. “Every time you sign a partner, be it an athlete or an influencer or a rapper, or whatever, it’s an evaluation of positives and negatives and I don’t think that this event will change that,” he said.

Gulden could offer the outlines of a new strategy as soon as March, potentially addressing topics including troubles in China, replacing lost Yeezy sales and managing the growing pile of unsold sneakers and apparel, Deutsche Bank analyst Adam Cochrane said in a note.

“The task ahead is not easy but the Adidas brand is large and has a substantial back catalogue of designs and franchises,” Cochrane wrote. “With a positive energy injection from senior management a resurgence in the brand over the next three years is feasible.”

