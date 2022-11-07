Daily Maverick presents, The Highwaymen

Investigative journalists Richard Poplak and Diana Neille take to the road in a new limited audio documentary series by Daily Maverick called The Highwaymen.

Drawing from interviews with over 35 South Africans, on-the-ground reporting from across three provinces, and an investigation into an explosive new corruption scandal at the heart of the country, the series seeks to connect the dots of South Africa’s complex political history and its incendiary present, in an effort to help South Africans—and foreign audiences—make sense of the current moment.

The Highwaymen centres around the stories of three of the country’s most influential political figures: Ace Magashule, Gwede Mantashe and Zweli Mkhize. Each of these individuals have shaped South Africa’s political landscape in fundamental ways. Each of their stories weave representative and intersecting components into the rich narrative of the ANC’s storied rise and its violent, destructive fall.

The first two episodes are available for streaming now!

Listen now→

