Kenya Airways declares stalemate as pilots strike enter...

Business Maverick

Kenya Airways declares stalemate as pilots strike enters day two

A Kenya Airways jet is parked at London's Heathrow International Airport. (Photo: SUZANNE PLUNKETT)
By Bloomberg
07 Nov 2022
The airline has declared a stalemate in meeting demands from its pilots who stayed away from work for a second day amid a strike by members of the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa).

“Because of their hard stance, because they have given us their original proposals without any meaningful concessions, we therefore have a stalemate,” CEO Allan Kilavuka said. 

If the pilots’ strike continues, the unprofitable carrier that is 48.9% state-owned will be unable to meet salary demands this month, Kilavuka said on Sunday during a briefing in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. Kenya Airways has begun a disciplinary process against the pilots on strike that may include termination of duties after a fair hearing, he said.

Kalpa said it’s ready to call off the industrial action once management agrees to resolve the issues raised by pilots. The union called the strike last month seeking better working conditions, including lifting a suspension of payments to the staff provident fund.

In the past three years Kenya’s government has injected more than 60 billion shillings (R8.875-billion) to keep the airline afloat, according to the East African nation’s Ministry of Roads and Transport. Authorities are working on a turnaround plan that includes capitalisation of the airline and resumption of its shares trading on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. 

“The sour and chronic industrial action is an impediment to ongoing efforts to raise capital for Kenya Airways,” Kipchumba Murkomen, Kenya’s roads and transport secretary, said in a statement on Sunday. “The people of Kenya are neither happy nor willing to continue subsidising Kenya Airways, and we have heard their voices loud and clear.”

Kenya Airways, branded Africa’s Leading Airline at this year’s the World Travel Awards, operates flights to South Africa. BM/DM

 

