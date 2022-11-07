People look at iPhone 14 models at an Apple store at a mall in Beijing, China, 07 November 2022. China's Foxconn iPhone facotry in Zhengzhou was working to resume its production that had been hit by COVID-19 curbs, according to a company statement released on 07 November. EPA-EFE/WU HAO

“The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity,” the iPhone maker said in a statement. “Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products,” it added.

Reuters last month reported that production of Apple’s iPhones could slump by as much as 30% at one of the world’s biggest factories next month due to tightening Covid-19 curbs in China.

Its main Zhengzhou plant in central China, which employs about 200,000 people, has been rocked by discontent over stringent measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, with many workers fleeing the site.

Separately, Taiwan’s Foxconn, Apple Inc’s biggest iPhone maker, said on Monday it was working to resume full production at a major plant in Zhengzhou that had been hit by Covid-19 curbs, and revised down its fourth quarter outlook.

The impact on production comes amid a traditionally busy time for electronics makers ahead of the year-end holiday season, which is also a prime time for vendors of consumer goods like Apple.

By Jaiveer Shekhawat

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)