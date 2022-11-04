GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 31: In this handout image released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, South Korean Air Force KF-16 fighter jets are seen on the runway during the "Vigilant Storm" U.S.-South Korea joint aerial drill at Gunsan Air Base on October 31, 2022 in Gunsan, South Korea. The "Vigilant Storm" exercise will run through November 4 over the Korean Peninsula and is aimed at bolstering allies' deterrence against evolving North Korean threats. (Photo by South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)

Speaking together at the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-sup, said Thursday that the US and South Korea planned to extend indefinitely the “Vigilant Storm” military exercises that are now underway — and which North Korea cited as the reason for its recent spate of launches.

Lee said North Korea also appears ready to conduct a nuclear test but declined to predict when it might happen.

“Any nuclear attack against the United States or its Allies and partners, including the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, is unacceptable and will result in the end of the Kim regime,” the two defense chiefs said in a joint communique.

In subsequent remarks, Lee said a nuclear attack, including the use of tactical nuclear weapons, would be met by “the overwhelming and decisive response of the alliance.”

“At this time of heightened tension, our alliance is ironclad,” Austin said.

The dire warnings from both nations suggest that the US has agreed to a shift in strategy that South Korea — and Lee in particular — had recently advocated. In a speech last week, Lee said then that the allies’ priority should be giving North Korea the clear sense that the regime would “disappear completely” if it used nuclear weapons.

And while Austin and Lee still called for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, as successive administrations have done for many years, their focus Thursday was on enhancing military readiness and the defense posture.

Earlier Thursday, North Korea had launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile from an area near Pyongyang. The missile and flew eastward toward Japan, reaching an altitude of some 1,200 miles (1,900 kilometers.) It was the latest in a series of weapons tests meant to protest the allied military drills, which North Korea had called a “huge mistake.”

But the US and South Korea said they wouldn’t back down. In the communique, the allies agreed to enhance their military exercises more broadly and strengthen their defenses against North Korea.

Tabletop Exercise

They said the US and South Korea will now run an annual tabletop exercise that will include a scenario in which North Korea uses a nuclear weapon.

Austin and Lee condemned the latest missile launch. Earlier, State Department spokesman Ned Price had urged North Korea to halt further “destabilizing” tests and return to negotiations over its nuclear weapons program.

“This launch is a clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and demonstrates the threat the DPRK’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to its neighbors, the region, international peace and security and the global non-proliferation regime,” Price said, referring to North Korea’s formal name.

The intercontinental missile was likely a Hwasong-17 that failed in flight, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing an unidentified defense official, referring to a newer, larger rocket that was believed to have suffered a high-profile failure over Pyongyang in March. The South Korean Defense Ministry declined to comment on the report.

The missile was one of at least six fired by North Korea on Thursday, including five shorter-range rockets that flew over the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. North Korea earlier this week threatened to take “powerful measures” if the US didn’t halt military drills with partners including South Korea, firing off at least 23 missiles on Wednesday.

North Korea is barred from conducting ballistic missile tests under United Nations resolutions intended to pressure Kim Jong Un to give up his nuclear weapons program. The US and its allies believe Kim, who in September reaffirmed his refusal to disarm, is laying the groundwork to conduct his first test of an atomic bomb in five years.

Washington, Tokyo and Seoul have promised a coordinated response if Pyongyang detonates a nuclear device, which would also violate Security Council resolutions. The nuclear test might be used to advance Kim’s pursuit of miniaturized nuclear warheads to mount on missiles to strike South Korea and Japan, which host the bulk of America’s troops in Asia.

The North Korean leader is finding space to ramp up provocations as the Biden administration focuses on Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russia and China, two long-time partners of North Korea, have veto power at the Security Council and have shown no intent to punish Kim with extra sanctions.