X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 10 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.19%

Become part of that 0.19% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UK job shortages continue with jump in demand for child...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

UK job shortages continue with jump in demand for childcare

A light shines over 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 19 October 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Neill Hall)
By Bloomberg
04 Nov 2022
0

Britain’s labour market remained tight in October, with a jump in demand for childminders, school secretaries and other occupations adding to inflationary pressure on wages.

The Recruitment & Employment Confederation said the number of active job postings remained stable between 1.4 million and 1.5 million since August, above the level of unemployment.

The Bank of England is concerned that there’s fewer workers in the UK than before the coronavirus pandemic, forcing companies to pay more to hire the staff they need to expand. That labour shortage is a constraint on the economy’s potential that’s adding to upward pressure on prices.

REC said it recorded 154,000 new job postings in the week beginning on 17 October, down 3.9% from the month earlier. The week before that, there were 217,000 postings. 

Demand was particularly high for childminders and school secretaries, for which advertised jobs increased by 3.3% and 1.9% respectively. Those increases offset a drop in demand for bar staff, waiters and pharmacy assistants. 

“There are some signs of greater volatility driven by economic and political uncertainty,” said Neil Carberry, chief executive of REC. “But these cyclical trends are being offset by a substantial labour shortage that means firms still need to hire, even when growth has slowed.” BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted