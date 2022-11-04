We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

Putin says civilians in Ukraine’s Kherson should be evacuated

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and members of Russian youth organizations attend a laying flowers ceremony to the monument to Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky on the National Unity Day in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 04 November 2022. The National Unity Day (or Day of People's Unity) is annually celebrated in Russia on 04 November. The Day of Popular Unity, a national holiday this year marks the expulsion of Polish occupiers from the Kremlin in 1612. EPA-EFE/GRIGORY SYSOEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL
By Reuters
04 Nov 2022
0

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that civilians in Ukraine's Kherson region should be evacuated from the conflict zone, the Kremlin chief's first acknowledgement of a deteriorating situation in a region he claims to have annexed.

“Now, of course, those who live in Kherson should be removed from the zone of the most dangerous actions, because the civilian population should not suffer,” Putin told pro-Kremlin activists as he marked Russia’s Day of National Unity.

Putin’s remark was shown on state television and reported by state news agency RIA.

Russian-installed officials in Kherson region, one of four Ukrainian provinces that Putin declared part of Russia at a Kremlin ceremony in September, have pleaded for civilians to leave the region’s west, where Ukrainian forces have retaken ground in recent weeks.

On Thursday, Kherson’s Russian-appointed deputy governor Kirill Stremousov issued several video appeals for civilians to leave the part of the province on the west bank of the Dnipro river. He said that Russian forces would likely soon give up the west bank of the Dnipro to Ukraine.

Kherson region, the majority of which Russia has controlled since shortly after launching its military campaign in Ukraine on Feb. 24, is seen as strategically crucial, controlling both overland access and much of the water supply to Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

It remains the only regional capital that Russia has captured since February.

Ukraine announced a counteroffensive in Kherson in August, driving Russian forces from much of the region’s north in September.

General Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russian troops in Ukraine, has previously referred to a difficult situation in Kherson.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

