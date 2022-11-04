Musk, who has branded himself a free-speech advocate, has said he wants to change how the website treats controversial content, while reassuring advertisers that he doesn’t want it to turn into a “free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.”
The billionaire paid $44 billion for Twitter after a contentious courting process that has resulted in a clear-out of senior management once the Tesla Inc. CEO took over. Musk’s ownership has already brought immediate disruption to Twitter’s operations, in part because many of his ideas for how to change the company are at odds with how it has been run for years.
