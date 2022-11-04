X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 10 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.19%

Become part of that 0.19% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Musk Says Twitter Had ‘Massive Drop’ in Revenue on Ad P...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Musk Says Twitter Had ‘Massive Drop’ in Revenue on Ad Pullback

Elon Musk. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images) | Twitter logo
By Bloomberg
04 Nov 2022
0

Elon Musk said that advertiser fears over content moderation on Twitter Inc. caused a “massive drop in revenue” at the platform even though no changes have been made. 

The comments come after brands including Audi, Pfizer Inc. and General Mills Inc. said they planned to temporarily pause spending on the platform while they wait to see how it evolves under Musk’s leadership.

Musk, who has branded himself a free-speech advocate, has said he wants to change how the website treats controversial content, while reassuring advertisers that he doesn’t want it to turn into a “free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.”

Read More: Twitter Latest: Musk Says Ad Losses Fuel ‘Massive’ Revenue Drop

The billionaire paid $44 billion for Twitter after a contentious courting process that has resulted in a clear-out of senior management once the Tesla Inc. CEO took over. Musk’s ownership has already brought immediate disruption to Twitter’s operations, in part because many of his ideas for how to change the company are at odds with how it has been run for years.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted