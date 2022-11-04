An American flag is reflected in the window of a building near the New York Stock Exchange. Photographer: John Taggart/Bloomberg

US futures fluctuated in Asian trading after the S&P 500 saw its fourth straight decline. A rebound in Chinese equities, led by Hong Kong-listed technology companies, helped offset the broader drop.

The MSCI World Index was on track to end the week down more than 3%. Japanese shares fell on Friday as investors played catchup after Thursday’s holiday.

Treasuries held moves from the US session that saw a key segment of the yield curve reach new extremes of inversion, touching a level not seen since the 1980s when the Fed was aggressively tightening. Such curve inversions have a track record of preceding economic downturns, which is adding to market jitters before US jobs data later on Friday.

Swaps that reference future Fed meetings indicate an expected peak rate above 5.1% around mid-2023.

“That pivot is obviously going to happen,” Steve Brice, chief investment officer of wealth management at Standard Chartered Bank, said of Fed policy. “But we’re probably still some way from them actually moving from a tightening bias to an easing bias. We’re going to have to just live with that tightening policy for a while longer,” he said on Bloomberg Television.

Apple shares tumbled over 4% and Amazon.com suffered its longest slide since 2019 as tech dragged on the US market. In corporate news, Moderna earnings offered a preview into the future of Covid-19 vaccine sales, and so far it doesn’t look pretty. Qualcomm, the biggest producer of smartphone processors, gave a weaker forecast than expected.

Stock gauges in Hong Kong and the mainland were resilient in the face of news that Tiger Global Management, a long-time investor in China, decided to pull back from the region and pause future stock investments.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was set to recover all of its losses from last week when President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists triggered a selloff. Investors continued to look for signs that the nation will exit its Covid-Zero policy.

“What we are guessing is China in the future will model the reopening on the back of Hong Kong,” Jack Siu, Greater China chief investment officer at Credit Suisse, said on Bloomberg Television. “To fully reopen, we are still at least nine months away from today.”

The dollar declined. In government bond markets, Australian yields fell. BM/DM