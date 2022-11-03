That Eskom threaded through Thursday’s presidential question slot in the House shows how the power entity is on everyone’s mind – almost daily, occasionally up to Stage 6, rolling power cuts have persisted since early September.

But it’s a fluke of timing. Questions to the president must be submitted at least 16 calendar days before the presidential Q&A. That means the original questions can be scripted, but not the follow-ups. And it’s here the president’s glass remained half full.

“We want Eskom to be financially stable… Eskom is going to remain the mainstay of our energy generation and transmission,” said Ramaphosa in response to United Democratic Movement (UDM) Chief Whip Nqabayomzi Kwankwa’s follow-up.

The process to unbundle the power utility into transmission, distribution and generation under an umbrella Eskom Holdings company continues. As it has since October 2019 when the “roadmap document” was released.

“The new [Eskom] board has the skills, the experience to do a thorough assessment of leadership at Eskom. They must be given the space to do so,” Ramaphosa replied to EFF leader Julius Malema’s follow-up on his question on CEO André de Ruyter’s job security.

At least twice in the three-hour uninterrupted question slot, the president mentioned Eskom’s ratings upgrade. Once in relation to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s controversial gas and nuclear comments.

Speaking on Monday at the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the finance minister talked inclusion of “old technologies” – “some gas”, “some nuclear” was how it was put – for a reliable electricity supply.

Godongwana’s comments came just days after the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement announced that government would take over between one to two-thirds of Eskom’s R400-billion debt, or between R126-billion and R266-billion.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Silence on Eskom and other SOEs highlights politically difficult MTBPS – and other trade-offs”

The final number will emerge in the February 2023 Budget, four years after Godongwana’s predecessor, Tito Mboweni, delivered a bailout of R59-billion over two years, alongside an annual R23-billion for a decade.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Mboweni’s The Eskom Job: The devil lives in the details”

On Thursday, Ramaphosa backed his finance minister, citing the Integrated Resources Plan (IRP) that, after several years’ delays since October 2019, features coal prominently, with a nod to nuclear and some renewables.

“There is no double-speak on this. We are committed to what is set out in our IRP… clear on the mixed energy trajectory for our country,” said Ramaphosa in response to DA leader John Steenhuisen’s follow-up question.

“If we accept that, we do not see any contradiction with what the minister said. And as he said it, it didn’t collapse the financial markets. In fact, people even re-rated Eskom…”

And with fortuitous timing, Thursday’s presidential comments were dovetailed by a finance ministry statement:

“Minister Godongwana’s point was that South Africa’s energy transition will not be an immediate and wholesale abandonment of the country’s existing electricity sources, but a phasing-out of fossil fuels that may also involve transitional measures to maintain current coal and nuclear plants, and also the use of transitional sources like gas.

“Government’s key planning instrument, the Integrated Resources Plan (IRP), envisions a combination of energy sources, including solar, wind, coal, gas and nuclear, to maintain the security of electricity supply at the most affordable cost to South Africans.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

That energy mix – Ramaphosa himself never referred to nuclear when listing ingredients for sustainable energy supply – was also at the centre of replies on climate change and a just transition, or South Africa’s move to greener energy that does not negatively impact exposed communities.

But the money for that remains elusive. Government has not accepted any of the $8.5-billion for Just Transition funding offered on the sidelines of the 2021 Glasgow COP26 a year ago. On Sunday, COP27 starts in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

“We have to look at it more closely… There is a race in the world to capture the funding to address the just transition… I want to see more grant funding,” said Ramaphosa in response to IFP Chief Whip Narend Singh’s follow-up, also announcing that the presidential climate finance task team is about to publish a discussion document for South Africa’s just transition.

But on journeys to reduce emissions, whether funded more by concessional loans or grants, Ramaphosa again emphasised non-payment for services was “unacceptable”. Everyone had to pay or apply for free basic services under municipalities’ indigent policies.

Municipal debt stood at over R50-billion and various steps are under way for recovery, including establishing a multidisciplinary revenue committee.

Steenhuisen pointed out the irony of well-paid ministers being subsidised under the ministerial handbook – and called for ministers and others to repay the benefits they received from April to when they were withdrawn.

Ramaphosa said reconciliations were underway, and mooted establishing an independent body to determine executive perks after the ministerial handbook review was completed.

But Eskom needed to be paid its dues. No way around that, according to the president. Even if debts were written off – that’s the call for Soweto – conditions would be attached.

“In the end, by supporting Eskom, we would be supporting the people of South Africa,” said Ramaphosa. DM