Botswana is one of the world’s smallest countries by population and is consequently seldom a topic of discussion at the dinner tables of the developed world. And yet, I think it’s one of the most interesting, important and remarkable economic studies out there.

Just to clarify, the essential measure I am using here is per capita GDP. Batswana became richer on average than South Africans in 2019, and have stayed there.

Just as a measure of what happened in Botswana, consider that in 1964 when the country was “granted” its independence from the UK, the country had 10km of tarred road. And that is not all: it’s landlocked; at independence, it was surrounded on three sides by countries with belligerent white minority governments; it was one of the world’s poorest countries with a per capita GDP of around $70 a year.

It now has a per capita GDP of around $9,200, compared with SA’s $7,200. Cor, blinking, blimey.

Obviously, per capita GDP is only one measure of a country’s prosperity, and lots of thought has gone into measuring welfare on a wider, more generic basis. But the problem with these measures is that you end up with a list that is very similar to a measure of countries by GDP per capita. The reason is obvious: the wealthier the population, generally speaking, the better the healthcare, education and so on.

Diamonds and De Beers

When you ask people how it is that Botswana did so well economically, the simplistic answer that comes back to you is, well, they have a small population and lots of diamonds. Yet, the answer is inadequate for all kinds of reasons.

The first counterfactual is that usually, having a single, dominant basic commodity is bad for a country, not good. There is an exception to that rule in the case of oil, but lots of countries with enormous natural endowments have gone horribly wrong. Hello Venezuela, which has the world’s largest known oil reserves and is still an economic basket case. Having access to a commodity is not the same as managing the commodity. Turns out the management is the tricky part.

Diamonds are of course Botswana’s God-given bequest, but the Botswana government did two things very early on that set the foundations for perhaps one of the most enduring government/business relationships in history.

One of the government’s first actions was to pass the Mineral Rights in Tribal Territories Act, under which the various tribes voluntarily ceded their ownership of mineral rights to the new state of Botswana. The second was the establishment of the De Beers/Botswana government 50/50 partnership in Debswana.

It helped, I suppose, that De Beers’ geologists found the diamonds at Orapa and Jwaneng, the greatest diamond mine in history, giving the company some leverage in the negotiations that followed. But the crucial part was the decision made by the country’s first president, Seretse Khama, to allow De Beers a free hand in managing the mines. It hasn’t been an easy relationship and the Botswana government has made increasing demands of De Beers. But generally, the partnership has held, and diamonds are still around 60% of exports.

The dependence on diamonds became testing in 2008 after the financial crisis when diamond prices really came under pressure. Yet, the agreement endured, and diamond mining bounced back. Botswana is gradually reducing its dependence on diamonds, but truthfully, progress in that direction has been slow.

Pragmatism

The next counterfactual in Botswana’s history is that single-party dominant governments are inherently unstable and prone to corruption. There is no counterbalance, the theory goes. But the Botswana Democratic Party has now won 12 straight elections, despite former president Ian Khama breaking away in 2019 to form the Botswana Patriotic Front. I’m not an expert on Botswana’s politics, but you do get the impression that the BDP’s hallmark is pragmatism, and it always has been.

It does pose an interesting question: why is it that an effective one-party state has worked in Botswana but has been such a disaster in Zimbabwe? I don’t know the answer to that, but it’s massively important because the consequences for their populations are just enormous. Zimbabwe’s per-capita GDP is not really measurable, but the IMF estimates it at around a fifth that of Botswana. One obvious difference is that Zimbabwe’s political elite is extremely corrupt and Botswana’s political elite is not. But how did that happen? Was it just leadership? It’s hard to know.

Population size

The third counterfactual has to do with population size. Generally, economists will tell you that a larger population is a boon to economic growth because it encourages capital formation, intensifies investment, and tends to diversify the economy. Botswana has none of that and SA has all of that. Yet, the net outcome is victory for the Batswana.

It’s worth noting that SA’s GDP per capita did fall behind Botswana’s briefly in the early 2000s, but regained the lead and held it through much of the first decade of the new century. This was the consequence obviously of the commodity boom through that period. It’s also worth noting that this is not all a bed of roses: Botswana’s citizens have got much richer, but on a global basis, they have not kept up with the developing world.

But still, respect. And just one other thing: Botswana now has around 20,000km of paved roads. BM/DM